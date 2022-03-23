When Jemima George died from Covid, her daughter Roberta could not attend the funeral as she too was battling the virus

Jemima George is fondly remembered as the heart and soul of her family

JEMIMA George was the heart and soul of her family.

Covid-19 robbed them of a beloved great grandmother. It even snatched away their chance to say a proper goodbye to her.

The depth of her family’s grief made headlines earlier this year. Her son-in-law, DUP MP Jim Shannon, challenged Boris Johnson over the lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street which took place at the same time Ms George (82), from Newtownards, Co Down, lost her life to the virus in October 2020.

“She was so devoted to her family, she lived for her family,” said Mr Shannon.

“Birthdays, anniversaries, she never forgot any of them. Christmas was particularly special, and even though she and my father-in-law Robert were pensioners, all their savings would go to the family.

“She would have saved up all her coppers, silvers and pounds in a jar and there would be money for everyone at Christmas."

Ms George was moved from the emergency department at the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of east Belfast to a ward where her daughter, Roberta, was also being treated for Covid.

Mr Shannon continued: “Roberta couldn’t even go and see her mum even though they were in the same ward.

“She was admitted to the hospital on Monday and died on Friday.

“It was the horrible and cruel way that she was taken away from us [that hurt so much]. When the ambulance drove off, little did we know there would be no contact with her again.

“Roberta couldn’t even go to the funeral because she was still in hospital fighting for her life.

“Sandra was left to organise everything because Roberta was so sick. She had to even choose what family and friends could attend the funeral because we were only allowed to have 25 people there.

“That is one thing that has grieved me greatly – how do you draw up a guest list for a funeral?”