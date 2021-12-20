Where and when to get your Covid-19 booster jab before Christmas Day

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye.

Over 50% of those eligible for their Covid-19 booster jab have received it and the Department of Health is encouraging those yet to take up the option to do so this week.

From Sunday, all those aged over 18 who received their second dose at least three months ago can now take up the opportunity to get boosted.

The department said vaccination teams working in Trusts, pharmacies and GPs have worked hard to provide the booster and will continue to do so with clinics operating throughout Northern Ireland in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Walk-in options are available but booking an appointment is encouraged.

Boosters are also being provided by GPs and community pharmacies. A new feature on the online booking platform gives you instant information on vaccination clinics near you.

Here’s where and when you can get your booster jab this week:

Belfast Trust

Vaccination Hub at Knockbracken Hall: Monday to Thursday from 9am to 6pm and Christmas Eve from 10am to 2pm.

Vaccination Centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital: Monday and Tuesday from 8am to 10.30pm; Wednesday and Thursday from 8am to 8.30pm; and Christmas Eve from 10am to 2pm.

Short Strand Community Centre, 26A Beechfield Street, Belfast: Tuesday from 10am to 2pm.

Queen’s University Belfast Great Hall: Monday to Thursday from 10am to 5pm.

Northern Trust

Walk in capacity is extremely limited. It has been advised to book online.

Mass Vaccination Centre, Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena: Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to 8pm.

Coleraine Leisure Centre: Monday to Wednesday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Antrim Forum: Tuesday to Thursday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Meadowbank, Magherafelt: Wednesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

South Eastern Trust

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre: Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to 7.30pm

Ulster Hospital Acute Services Block (appointment only): Monday to Thursday from 8.15am to 8pm.

TEC, Belfast: Details on opening hours will be published on South Eastern Trust’s website and social media channels.

Southern Trust

South Lake Leisure Centre: Monday to Thursday from 8am to 8pm (last walk in 7pm).

Newry Leisure Centre: Monday to Thursday from 9am to 8pm (last walk in 7pm).

Western Trust

There is a limited capacity for walk-ins each day. Booking an appointment is recommended to help avoid delays.

Foyle Arena: Monday to Wednesday from 9am to 8pm; and Thursday from 9am to 5pm.

Omagh Leisure Complex: Monday to Wednesday from 9am to 8pm; and Thursday from 9am to 5pm.

For the latest information on Trust vaccination clinics visit their websites.