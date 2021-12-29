Where and when to get your Covid-19 jab over the New Year

The Department of Health has released updated information on where and when you can get your Covid-19 vaccine.

Information on the opening hours of vaccination centres in your trust area can be found below:

Belfast Trust

The Vaccination Centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital: Open 8am to 8.30pm every day, with the following exceptions over the New Year period - on Friday, the centre will be open from 8am to 2pm, and on Saturday it will be open from 10am to 2pm. Normal hours resume from Sunday.

Knockbracken Hall Vaccination Hub: The Vaccination Hub is open from 9am to 6pm every day, with the following exceptions for New Year - on Friday, the hub will be open from 9am to 2pm and will be closed on Saturday. Normal hours resume from Sunday.

Great Hall at Queen’s University Belfast Vaccination Hub: The Vaccination Hub is open 10am to 5pm every day, but will be closed on Friday and Saturday. Normal hours resume on Sunday.

Southern Trust

Craigavon South Lake Leisure Centre: The vaccination centre will be open from 8am to 8pm on Thursday.

It will be closed on Friday and Saturday, but will reopen on Sunday from 8.15am to 8p. Walk-ins are accepted until 7pm.

Newry Leisure Centre: Those looking to take the option of their Covid-19 jab can do so on Thursday from 9am to 8pm. The centre will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Western Trust

Foyle Arena: Open Thursday from 9am to 5pm and Friday from 9am to 12pm. Closed Saturday. Open Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Omagh Leisure Complex: Closed from Thursday to Sunday.

Lakeland Forum: Open Thursday from 9am to 5pm, Friday from 9am to 12pm, closed on Saturday, and open from 9am to 5pm on Sunday.

Northern Trust

Mass Vaccination Centre, Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena: Open 9.30am to 8pm (last walk-in 6pm), Friday from 9.30am to 5pm (last walk-in 4pm), closed Saturday, and open Sunday from 9.30am to 5pm (last walk-in 4pm).

Antrim Forum: Open Thursday 9.30am to 4.30pm, Friday 9.30am to 4pm, and closed Saturday and Sunday.

Parish Centre, Magherafelt: Closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Open Sunday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

South Eastern Trust

Lisburn PCCC, Lagan Valley Hospital (appointment only): Open Thursday and Friday from 9.30am to 2pm. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

TEC Belfast Mass Vaccination Centre: Open Thursday 8am to 8pm, Friday *am to 2pm, closed Saturday, and open from 8am to 8pm on Sunday.