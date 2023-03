Where and when you can get your Covid-19 jab over Christmas as Health Minister warns against Omicron complacency

Scroll down to find your nearest vaccination site

Socialising distanced penguins placed outside the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast greet people a they arrive for the opening of a COVID-19 booster vaccination centre. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

With Christmas fast approaching there are a number of changes to opening times at the various vaccination sites across Northern Ireland.

It comes as Health Minister Robin Swann urged people to take up the offer of a jab and warned against complacency about the Omicron variant.

Mr Swann said despite some early claims the variant is less severe, it is now the dominant strain in Northern Ireland with a “great deal of uncertainty”.

He said: “More information is still required and the findings are not definitive. I must emphasise that this early research definitely does not mean that Omicron should be taken any less seriously.

“It is much more infectious than Delta and will therefore lead to much greater levels of infection. Even with a lower proportion being hospitalised, if the number of cases rises to very high levels, the number of Covid in-patients will increase as well.

“Pressure on our hospitals could therefore be significantly increased.

“We must keep doing all we can to protect each other and limit the spread of Omicron. Get boosted as soon as you can. If you are not yet vaccinated, please don’t delay any further.

“If we all keep making safer choices in our daily lives, we can help push infection rates down.”

PCR testing over Christmas

For those who do get symptoms of Covid-19 over the festive period, PCR testing facilities will be operating on scaled back times across Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The centres will open as normal on Christmas eve but will run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day from 10am to 2pm.

Mobile testing sites will operate from 10am to 1pm on these days.

Normal operating hours for PCR testing will resume from Monday.

Where to get a jab:

Belfast

Royal Victoria Hospital Vaccination Centre

The Vaccination Centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital is open 8am – 8.30pm every day, with the following exceptions over the Christmas holiday period:

Christmas Eve – Friday 24 December

10am – 2pm

Christmas Day – Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day – Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Normal hours resume on Monday 27 December from 8am – 8.30pm.

Hours will also be slightly reduced for New Year:

New Year’s Eve – Friday 31 December

8am – 2pm

New Year’s Day – Saturday 1 January

10am – 2pm

Normal hours resume on Sunday 2 January from 8am – 8.30pm.

Knockbracken Hall Vaccination Hub

The Vaccination Hub at Knockbracken Hall is open 9am – 6pm every day, with the following exceptions over the Christmas holiday period:

Christmas Eve

Friday 24 December

10am – 2pm

Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Normal hours resume on Monday 27 December from 9am – 6pm.

Hours will also be slightly reduced for New Year:

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

9am – 2pm

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

10am – 2pm

Normal hours resume on Sunday 2 January from 9am – 6pm.

Great Hall at Queen’s University Belfast Vaccination Hub

The Vaccination Hub in the Great Hall at Queen’s University Belfast is open 10am – 5pm every day, with the following exceptions over the Christmas holiday period:

Christmas Eve

Friday 24 December

CLOSED

Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Normal hours resume on Monday 27 December from 10am – 5pm.

Hours will also be slightly reduced for New Year:

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

CLOSED

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

CLOSED

Normal hours resume on Sunday 2 January from 10am – 5pm

Southern Trust

South Lake Leisure Centre

Christmas Eve

Friday 24 December

CLOSED

Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Monday 27 December

8.15am- 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Tuesday 28 December

8.15am- 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Wednesday 29 December

8.15am- 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Thursday 30 December

8am- 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

CLOSED

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

CLOSED

Sunday 2 January

8.15am- 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Newry Leisure Centre

Christmas Eve – Friday 24 December

CLOSED

Christmas Day – Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Monday 27 December

9am- 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Tuesday 28 December

9am- 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Wednesday 29 December

9am- 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Thursday 30 December

9am- 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

CLOSED

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

CLOSED

Sunday 2 January

CLOSED

Western Trust

Foyle Arena

Christmas Eve

Friday 24 December

CLOSED

Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Monday 27 December

9.00am - 5.00pm

Tuesday 28 December

9.00am - 5.00pm

Wednesday 29 December

9.00am - 5.00pm

Thursday 30 December

9.00am - 5.00pm

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

9.00am - 12.00pm

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

CLOSED

Sunday 2 January

9.00am - 5.00pm

Omagh Leisure Complex

Christmas Eve

Friday 24 December

CLOSED

Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Monday 27 December

9.00am - 5.00pm

Tuesday 28 December

9.00am - 5.00pm

Wednesday 29 December

CLOSED

Thursday 30 December

CLOSED

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

CLOSED

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

CLOSED

Sunday 2 January

CLOSED

Lakeland Forum

Christmas Eve

Friday 24 December

CLOSED

Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Monday 27 December

CLOSED

Tuesday 28 December

CLOSED

Wednesday 29 December

11.00am - 5.00pm

Thursday 30 December

9.00am - 5.00pm

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

9.00am - 12.00pm

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

Closed

Sunday 2 January

9.00am - 5.00pm

Northern Trust

Mass Vaccination Centre, Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena

Christmas Eve

Friday 24 December

CLOSED

Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Monday 27 December

9.30am – 5pm (Last walk in at 4pm)

Tuesday 28 December

9.30am – 8pm (Last walk in at 6pm)

Wednesday 29 December

9.30am – 8pm (Last walk in at 6pm)

Thursday 30 December

9.30am – 8pm (Last walk in at 6pm)

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

9.30 – 5pm (Last walk in at 4pm)

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

Closed

Sunday 2 January

9.30 – 5pm (Last walk in at 4pm)

Antrim Forum

Christmas Eve

Friday 24 December

CLOSED

Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Monday 27 December

CLOSED

Tuesday 28 December

9.30am – 4.30pm

Wednesday 29 December

9.30am – 4.30pm

Thursday 30 December

9.30am – 4.30pm

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

9.30am – 4pm

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

CLOSED

Sunday 2 January

CLOSED

Meadowbank, Magherafelt

Christmas Eve

Friday 24 December

CLOSED

Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Monday 27 December

CLOSED

Tuesday 28 December

CLOSED

Wednesday 29 December

CLOSED

Thursday 30 December

CLOSED

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

CLOSED

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

CLOSED

Sunday 2 January

9.30am – 4.30pm

South Eastern trust

Ulster Hospital Vaccination Centre (APPOINTMENTS ONLY)

Christmas Eve

Friday 24 December

8am-2pm

Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Monday 27 December

CLOSED

Tuesday 28 December

CLOSED

Wednesday 29 December

CLOSED

Thursday 30 December

CLOSED

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

CLOSED

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

CLOSED

Sunday 2 January

CLOSED

Lisburn PCCC, Lagan Valley Hospital (APPOINTMENT ONLY FROM 28 DECEMBER)

Christmas Eve

Friday 24 December

9.30am-2pm

Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Monday 27 December

CLOSED

Tuesday 28 December

9.30am – 7pm

Wednesday 29 December

9.30am – 2pm

Thursday 30 December

9.30am – 2pm

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

9.30am – 2pm

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

CLOSED

Sunday 2 January

CLOSED

TEC Belfast MASS VACCINATION CENTRE

Christmas Eve

Friday 24 December

8am-2pm

Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December

CLOSED

Boxing Day

Sunday 26 December

CLOSED

Monday 27 December

8am-8pm

Tuesday 28 December

8am-8pm

Wednesday 29 December

8am-8pm

Thursday 30 December

8am-8pm

New Year’s Eve

Friday 31 December

8am-2pm

New Year’s Day

Saturday 1 January

CLOSED

Sunday 2 January

8am-8pm