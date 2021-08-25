Where to get the Covid vaccine in Northern Ireland

The SSE Arena is being transformed back into an entertainment venue after its tenure as a mass vaccination centre. Pic Pacemaker

Although mass vaccination centres across Northern Ireland are no longer available for adults to receive their first doses of the Covid-19 jab, mobile clinics are continuing to deliver jabs without appointments needed.

Vaccination is also available by appointment for the Moderna vaccine at around 50 participating community pharmacies, with more expected to offer the service. Further details on pharmacy bookings are available on the Health and Care NI website.

You can also continue to get your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at any of Northern Ireland’s regional vaccination centres.

The following mobile vaccination centres are available for first dose vaccinations:

Belfast HSC Trust area

Whitla Hall, Queen’s University Belfast, University Road, Belfast, BT7 1NN:

Saturday 28 August, 10am to 6pm

Sunday 29 August, 10am to 6pm

St Simon's Community Hub, 8 Nubia Street, Belfast BT12 6JZ:

Short Strand Community Hall, 26a Beechfield Street, Belfast BT5 4EQ:

Wednesday 25 August, 10am to 4pm

Macrory Church Hall, 130 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast BT15 2GL:

Thursday 26 August,10am to 4pm

Northern HSC Trust area

St Cedmas Church, Church Road, Larne:

Thursday 26 August, 12pm to 4pm

Ruairi Og GAA Club, Cushendall:

Saturday 28 August, 10am to 5pm

South Eastern HSC Trust area

Custom House Square Festival (Pfizer):

Thursday 26 August, 10am to 3.30pm

Friday 27 August, 10am to 3.30pm

Saturday 28 August, 10am to 3.30pm

Sunday 29 August, 10am to 3.30pm

Kilcoo GAC, Dublin Road, Kilcoo, BT34 5HS:

Wednesday 25 August, 11am to 6pm

Holywood Exchange (Moderna second dose/ anyone over 18 , Pfizer to 16 and 17 year olds only):

Wednesday 25 August, 11am to 7pm

Thursday 26 August, 11am to 7pm

Rathgill Alderman George Green community centre (Moderna for aged 18 and over, Pfizer for 16 to 17 year olds only):

Friday 27 August, 11am to 7pm

Southern HSC Trust area

The Quays, Newry:

Thursday 26 August, 2.00pm to 8.00pm

Killyman Parish Hall, 43 Trewmount Rd, Killyman, Dungannon BT716RJ:

Wednesday 25 August, 9.00am to 4.00pm

Western HSC Trust area

Diamond Centre, Claudy:

Strathroy Community Centre, Omagh:

Thursday 26 August, 12.00pm to 8.00pm

Bogside/ Brandywell/ Fountain Urban Valley area:

Wednesday 1 September, 4.00pm to 8.00pm

Long Tower Youth Club:

Wednesday 1 September, 12.00pm to 8.00pm

Dromore Sports Complex:

Friday 3 September, 4.00pm to 8.00pm

People aged 16 or 17 years old by August 31 can still receive the first Pfizer dose at one of Northern Ireland's walk-in mobile vaccination clinics or from one of the seven regional vaccination centres below:

SSE Arena Marquee, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast BT3 9QQ

The vaccination clinic has relocated to a marquee outside the main building and only those aged 16 to 17 and those aged 12 to 15 who have been identified as clinically extremely vulnerable or household contacts of an immunosuppressed person can now walk in for first dose Pfizer vaccination at this location. Those aged over 18 may walk in for second dose vaccination appointments at

Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast BT12 6BA

Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Trostan Avenue, Ballymena BT43 7BL

South Lake Leisure Centre, 1 Lake Road, Craigavon BT64 1AS

The Foyle Arena, 2 Limavady Road, Londonderry BT47 6JY

Omagh Leisure Centre, Old Mountfield Road, Omagh BT79 7EG

Lakeland Forum, Broadmeadow, Enniskillen BT74 7EF.

To book a jab click here.