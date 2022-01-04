Where to get your Covid-19 jab in Northern Ireland during the next week

Socialising distanced penguins placed outside the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast greet people a they arrive for the opening of a COVID-19 booster vaccination centre. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

With 2022 now in full swing, the Department of Health has issued the latest opening times and information for their vaccination hubs and clinics.

Across the next week there are plenty of available walk-in times for venues right across the five health trusts.

It comes as Northern Ireland recorded 15 more deaths and 30,423 new cases over the period from midnight December 30 through to January 3.

Belfast Trust:

Royal Victoria Hospital Vaccination Centre

8am – 8.30pm every day

Knockbracken Hall Vaccination Hub

9am – 6pm every day

Great Hall at Queen’s University Vaccination Hub

10am – 5pm every day

Southern Trust:

South Lake Leisure Centre

Tuesday 4 January 8.15am - 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Wednesday 5 January 8.15am - 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Thursday 6 January 8am - 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Friday 7 January 8am - 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Saturday 8 January 8.15am - 6pm (last walk in 5pm)

Sunday 9 January 8.15am - 6pm (last walk in 5pm)

Newry Leisure Centre

Thursday 6 January 2.15pm - 8pm (last walk in 7pm)

Saturday 8 January 9am - 6pm (last walk in 5pm)

Sunday 9 January 9am - 6pm (last walk in 5pm)

Western Trust:

Foyle Arena

Tuesday 4 January 12pm - 8pm

Wednesday 5 January 9am - 5pm

Thursday 6 January 9am - 5pm

Friday 7 January 9am - 8pm

Saturday 8 January CLOSED

Sunday 9 January 9am - 5pm

Omagh Leisure Complex

Tuesday 4 January CLOSED

Wednesday 5 January CLOSED

Thursday 6 January CLOSED

Friday 7 January CLOSED

Saturday 8 January CLOSED

Sunday 9 January CLOSED

Lakeland Forum

Tuesday 4 January CLOSED

Wednesday 5 January 9am - 5pm

Thursday 6 January 9am - 5pm

Friday 7 January 9am - 8pm

Saturday 8 January 9am - 5pm

Sunday 9 January CLOSED

Mobile clinics

Roe Valley Leisure Centre

Wednesday 5 January 4pm - 8pm

Shantallow Community Centre

Tuesday 11 January 4pm - 8pm

Derg Valley Healthy Living Centre

Thursday 13 January 4pm - 8pm

Northern Trust:

Mass Vaccination Centre, Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena

Tuesday 4 January 9.30am – 8pm (last walk in 6pm)

Wednesday 5 January 9.30am – 8pm (last walk in 6pm)

Thursday 6 January 9.30am – 8pm (last walk in 6pm)

Friday 7 January 9.30am – 8pm (last walk in 6pm)

Saturday 8 January 9.30am – 5pm (last walk in 4pm)

Sunday 9 January 9.30am – 5pm (last walk in 4pm)

Antrim Forum - Pop up Booster Clinics

Wednesday 5 January 9.30am – 4.30pm

Friday 7 January 9.30am – 4.30pm

Sunday 9 January 9.30am – 4.30pm

Parish Centre, Magherafelt - Pop up Booster Clinics

Tuesday 4 January 9.30am – 4.30pm

Thursday 6 January 9.30am – 4.30pm

Saturday 8 January 9.30am – 4.30pm

Coleraine Leisure Centre - Pop up Booster Clinics

Wednesday 5 January 9.30am – 4.30pm

Friday 7 January 9.30am – 4.30pm

Sunday 9 January 9.30am – 4.30pm

Valley Leisure Centre, Newtownabbey

Tuesday 4 January 9.30am – 4.30pm

Thursday 6 January 9.30am – 4.30pm

Saturday 8 January 9.30am – 4.30pm

South Eastern Trust:

Lisburn PCCC, Lagan Valley Hospital

Monday & Wednesday 9.30am – 7.30pm

All other days 9.30am – 4.00pm

Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast MASS VACCINATION CENTRE

8am – 8pm every day

Downshire Hospital, Great Hall

Saturday and Sunday 9.30am – 3.30pm

The Department of Health said that these venues may close early to ‘walk ins’ if demand is high.

Vaccines can also be booked at community pharmacies across Northern Ireland, with a list of pharmacies available here.

You can find your nearest vaccination clinic by putting in your post code at the following link: https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/location-search