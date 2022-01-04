Where to get your Covid-19 jab in Northern Ireland during the next week
With 2022 now in full swing, the Department of Health has issued the latest opening times and information for their vaccination hubs and clinics.
Across the next week there are plenty of available walk-in times for venues right across the five health trusts.
It comes as Northern Ireland recorded 15 more deaths and 30,423 new cases over the period from midnight December 30 through to January 3.
Belfast Trust:
Royal Victoria Hospital Vaccination Centre
8am – 8.30pm every day
Knockbracken Hall Vaccination Hub
9am – 6pm every day
Great Hall at Queen’s University Vaccination Hub
10am – 5pm every day
Southern Trust:
South Lake Leisure Centre
Tuesday 4 January 8.15am - 8pm (last walk in 7pm)
Wednesday 5 January 8.15am - 8pm (last walk in 7pm)
Thursday 6 January 8am - 8pm (last walk in 7pm)
Friday 7 January 8am - 8pm (last walk in 7pm)
Saturday 8 January 8.15am - 6pm (last walk in 5pm)
Sunday 9 January 8.15am - 6pm (last walk in 5pm)
Newry Leisure Centre
Thursday 6 January 2.15pm - 8pm (last walk in 7pm)
Saturday 8 January 9am - 6pm (last walk in 5pm)
Sunday 9 January 9am - 6pm (last walk in 5pm)
Western Trust:
Foyle Arena
Tuesday 4 January 12pm - 8pm
Wednesday 5 January 9am - 5pm
Thursday 6 January 9am - 5pm
Friday 7 January 9am - 8pm
Saturday 8 January CLOSED
Sunday 9 January 9am - 5pm
Omagh Leisure Complex
Tuesday 4 January CLOSED
Wednesday 5 January CLOSED
Thursday 6 January CLOSED
Friday 7 January CLOSED
Saturday 8 January CLOSED
Sunday 9 January CLOSED
Lakeland Forum
Tuesday 4 January CLOSED
Wednesday 5 January 9am - 5pm
Thursday 6 January 9am - 5pm
Friday 7 January 9am - 8pm
Saturday 8 January 9am - 5pm
Sunday 9 January CLOSED
Mobile clinics
Roe Valley Leisure Centre
Wednesday 5 January 4pm - 8pm
Shantallow Community Centre
Tuesday 11 January 4pm - 8pm
Derg Valley Healthy Living Centre
Thursday 13 January 4pm - 8pm
Northern Trust:
Mass Vaccination Centre, Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena
Tuesday 4 January 9.30am – 8pm (last walk in 6pm)
Wednesday 5 January 9.30am – 8pm (last walk in 6pm)
Thursday 6 January 9.30am – 8pm (last walk in 6pm)
Friday 7 January 9.30am – 8pm (last walk in 6pm)
Saturday 8 January 9.30am – 5pm (last walk in 4pm)
Sunday 9 January 9.30am – 5pm (last walk in 4pm)
Antrim Forum - Pop up Booster Clinics
Wednesday 5 January 9.30am – 4.30pm
Friday 7 January 9.30am – 4.30pm
Sunday 9 January 9.30am – 4.30pm
Parish Centre, Magherafelt - Pop up Booster Clinics
Tuesday 4 January 9.30am – 4.30pm
Thursday 6 January 9.30am – 4.30pm
Saturday 8 January 9.30am – 4.30pm
Coleraine Leisure Centre - Pop up Booster Clinics
Wednesday 5 January 9.30am – 4.30pm
Friday 7 January 9.30am – 4.30pm
Sunday 9 January 9.30am – 4.30pm
Valley Leisure Centre, Newtownabbey
Tuesday 4 January 9.30am – 4.30pm
Thursday 6 January 9.30am – 4.30pm
Saturday 8 January 9.30am – 4.30pm
South Eastern Trust:
Lisburn PCCC, Lagan Valley Hospital
Monday & Wednesday 9.30am – 7.30pm
All other days 9.30am – 4.00pm
Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast MASS VACCINATION CENTRE
8am – 8pm every day
Downshire Hospital, Great Hall
Saturday and Sunday 9.30am – 3.30pm
The Department of Health said that these venues may close early to ‘walk ins’ if demand is high.
Vaccines can also be booked at community pharmacies across Northern Ireland, with a list of pharmacies available here.
You can find your nearest vaccination clinic by putting in your post code at the following link: https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/location-search