Where to get your Covid-19 vaccine: List of locations including walk-in clinics

The Department of Health has published a list of where people can get their Covid-19 vaccine over the coming days, including a number of walk-in mobile clinics that don’t require an appointment.

With locations right across Northern Ireland, there promises to be at least one local centre or mobile clinic that everyone can get to.

Currently around 80% of the adult population in Northern Ireland has received at least their first dose, with a push on to reach 90% by the end of July.

Health officials have urged the public to take up the offer of a vaccination as soon as possible, or to attend one of the many walk-in clinics operating at locations across the region.

On Wednesday, the Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride said reaching 90% by the end of this month could half the number of cases of Covid-19 in the fourth wave, as well as half the number of people who will be admitted to hospital with the virus.

The Department of Health reported another 570 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, with no further deaths.

There has been 3,054 positive cases in the last week, up from 1,899 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 106% with 3,263 people in beds. There are four patients with Covid-19 in intensive care and a total of 43 in hospital.

Walk-in vaccination clinics – no appointment necessary for first dose

Belfast Trust

Whitla Hall, QUB – Wed 7 to Sat 10 July, 10.00am-6.00pm.

Western Trust

Millennium Forum - Thurs 8 July, 4.00pm-8.00pm; Fri 9 July, 4.00pm-8.00pm; Sat 10 July, 12.00pm-5.00pm

Limavady Leisure Centre, - Thurs 15 July, 4.00pm-8.00pm

South Eastern Trust

Bloomfield Shopping Centre, Bangor – Sat 10 July, 11.00am-7.00pm

Translink Abbey Street, Bangor – Sun 11 July, 11.00am-7.00pm

Laganvalley Leisureplex, Lisburn – Sat 24 & Sun 25 July, 11.00am-7.00pm

Londonderry Park, Newtownards – Sat 31 July, 11.00am-7.00pm

Ards Shopping Centre, Newtownards – Sun 1 August, 11.00am-7.00pm

Southern Trust

Tommy Makem Arts and Community Centre, Keady - Fri 9 July, 9.30am-3.30pm

The Parochial Centre, 12 Stewartstown Road, Coalisland – Sat 10 July. 9:30am-3.30pm

Northern Trust

Abbey Centre, Newtownabbey – Fri 9 July, 10.00am-7.00pm; Sat 10 July, 10.00am-4.30pm; Sun 11 July, 1.00pm-4.00pm

Northern Ireland vaccination centres

Appointments for first jabs are available at each of the regional vaccination centres across Northern Ireland.

Anyone wishing to book one should visit: https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/.

Appointments can also be made using the telephone service 0300 200 7813.

Locations:

SSE Arena, Belfast

Foyle Arena

Omagh Leisure Centre

Lakeland Forum, Fermanagh

South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon

Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena

Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast

The Department of Health said the vaccination centres and mobile walk-in clinics are only offering Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for first doses.

Participating pharmacies are offering Astra Zeneca first doses for people who are aged 40 or over

Details of participating pharmacies and how to book are online at: covid-19.hscni.net/community-pharmacy-covid-19-vaccination-service.