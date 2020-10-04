Woman (46) is first in NI to be charged with alleged coronavirus regulation breaches

A 46-year-old woman has become the first person in Northern Ireland to be charged with alleged coronavirus regulation breaches.

It follows offences police said were committed in Strabane. The woman has been charged with Contravening Prohibition Notice and Contravention of a requirement under regulation 3, 4, 6 or 7.The woman is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.