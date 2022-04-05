Workers with cold and flu symptoms should ‘stay at home’ even if they test negative for Covid, according to DoH advice

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has advised the public to “stay at home” even if they test negative for Covid-19 but have cold and flu symptoms.

The latest advice from the Department comes after the official list of Covid-19 symptoms was expanded by UK Health Security Agency to include nine new signs of illness.

The new symptoms include the likes of a headache, a sore throat, a blocked or runny nose or diarrhoea.

The Department here said symptoms of Covid-19 “may vary” and “may not be limited to the three central symptoms identified at the outset of the pandemic”.

However, in a new statement on Tuesday, they also said those who don’t have Covid may have another respiratory virus such as rhinovirus, which they said “can be easily passed on to others”.

"It is therefore advisable to stay at home if you can and reduce contact with others when you have respiratory virus symptoms to avoid spreading infection to others,” the Department added.

News that the symptoms list has been updated emerged just days after the offer of free universal Covid-19 tests ended in England, though tests continue to be available to everyone in Northern Ireland up to 22 April.

Speaking to the BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, the BMA’s Dr Alan Stout said he believes Northern Ireland is starting to generally “enhance the infection control advice”.

Dr Stout said while he disagrees with advice that people should stay at home if they have a negative Lateral Flow Test and are confident it is just a cold, he described the advice from the Department of Health as providing a “discretion”.

The medic said he believes the change is one of the “legacies” that will come from Covid and people’s approach to sickness in the workplace.

“Do you need to stay off work with a common cold, probably not, but I don’t think a lot of people would be thanking you if you went in and started spreading norovirus for example,” he said.

“I think what we are doing, we are starting to kind of enhance the infection control advice.

“This can become confusing for people but I don’t think the hard and fast guidance is if you have a cold but are negative for Covid you have to stay off work.

“I think you want to take precautions you don’t want to be spreading it. But I don’t think it is a reason to necessarily stay off work.

“I think if it is norovirus, you probably would want to stay off work. There is a discretion just in terms of the severity and what the actual infection is.”

In their full statement, the Department of Health said: “NI’s current official advice on COVID-19, as detailed on NI Direct, already acknowledges that symptoms may vary and may not be limited to the three central symptoms identified at the outset of the pandemic.

“As NI Direct states, COVID-19 symptoms “may be similar to the cold or flu” and “may vary for different age groups or different variants of the virus.

"COVID PCR and Lateral Flow Tests are still available free to the general public in Northern Ireland.

"People in Northern Ireland with one of the three original symptoms of COVID (cough, temperature or loss of smell and taste) are still advised to stay at home and book a PCR test. These continue to be available to everyone in Northern Ireland up to 22 April.

"If you have other symptoms of a respiratory virus (such as runny nose, sore throat or headache) you can take a LFD test.

“Even if you don’t have COVID, your symptoms may be caused by another respiratory virus such as rhinovirus which can be easily passed on to others.

"It is therefore advisable to stay at home if you can and reduce contact with others when you have respiratory virus symptoms to avoid spreading infection to others."