Young people losing hope in future, warns NI's mental health champion

Northern Ireland’s mental health champion has called on the Executive to make the safe reopening of schools a priority as she is increasingly concerned about the effects of the Covid pandemic on the wellbeing of children.

Professor Siobhan O’Neill was speaking at Stormont’s Education Committee and told members it has never been more important to make sure any attempt at restarting the school year next September is done right.

“Unless we act now and act strategically we will have failed a generation of young people,” she warned.

She urged the Executive to consider offering mental health assessments to pupils over the summer as part of a large scale programme to ease the fears they have experienced during Covid.

“I am concerned that our young people are actually losing hope about their future,” was Professor O’Neill’s stark message.

“A Prince’s Trust survey showed us that almost half of all school pupils say they have had an increase in anxiety,” she said.

“And in Northern Ireland alone over half said they felt stressed by what is happening around them. Half of students said they felt it would be impossible to find a job in the future.”

Added to that, Professor O’Neill said that lockdowns had removed the things that “made life meaningful”.

“Children had been deprived of friend and teacher contact, as well sport and outdoor play,” she said. “Not only did they have to cope with the stress and uncertainty of a global pandemic, they also lost contact with their friends and teachers.

“Many elements of their life, things that made life meaningful for them, were taken from them.

“The summer holiday period should be viewed as an opportunity to deliver a free comprehensive programme to all children and young people which focuses on wellbeing.”

Professor O’Neill also told MLAs that plans need to be put in place to ensure the transfer of pupils between primary and post primary education runs more smoothly next year.

“It seems like proposals from the Children’s Commissioner for continuous assessment and repeated tests would have been a much better way. It’s not possible to turn back time, but we need a replacement option for this year’s P6.”

The Education Minister is due to face questioning from the Education Committee next Wednesday.