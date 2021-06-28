Young people relieved to get vaccine as first walk-in centre opens in Belfast

Young people from across Northern Ireland have spoken of their relief after receiving their Covid-19 vaccines yesterday.

Those of all ages queued outside Belfast’s SSE Arena from after 7am until doors opened at 8:30am for walk-in vaccinations.

While crowds usually attend the famous venue for concerts and live events, Sunday was the first time adults were able to avail of a vaccination without an appointment.

It comes after vaccinations were opened to everyone over the age of 18 last week.

An official said it was not just young people who were availing of the appointments, with people of all ages attending to receive their vaccine.

Callum Neeson (21), from Antrim, was one of those who turned up. He said he was motivated to get his vaccine because he wanted to “protect my friends”.

Callum said he was glad to see vaccinations open to everyone in his age group.

“Obviously there’s talk of the third wave and that doesn’t sound too good, but a large part of my age group’s vaccinated already and other age groups too, I think it’s a good job so far,” he said.

He commended the vaccination team at the SSE Arena and said they were a large number of precautions and safety measures in place.

Co Tyrone students, Nicole Nixon, Coleen Nixon and Ciara Cavanagh drove up to Belfast on Sunday. Coleen said they decided to travel up together when they learned walk-in vaccines were available.

The group, all aged 19, said they weren’t nervous to be receiving their vaccines and “hadn’t really given it much thought”.

“We live up in Belfast for university and it’s annoying things not being open and not actually being able to go into uni and all,” Coleen said.

The group said they were hoping for a more normal university experience come September.

Amy O’Neill, from Lisburn, also attended for a walk-in appointment.

“We just decided to come up today to get vaccinated, I was scared of the needle, but it wasn’t sore at all,” the 21-year-old said.

She said she felt it was important to get vaccinated ahead of the further lifting of restrictions and was looking forward to the summer.

“I’m going to concerts and all and I want to be protected, it’s good to feel safe.”

Adam Gardener (20) booked his vaccine as soon as appointments opened for his age group. The Carrickfergus man said he hoped the extended vaccine rollout would help return things to normal.

“The sooner the better I think,” he said. “I’ve been working from home so it hasn’t been too bad, but I think it’s better to see people.”

Adam said he was most looking forward to being able to go on holiday again.