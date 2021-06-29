Young people urged to stick to rules after sharp spike in Covid-19 cases

Several NI social events attended by youths behind latest health warning

People are again being urged to stick to key public health advice and exercise caution after a sharp increase in Covid cases from a number of social events in North Down and East Belfast attended by youths last week.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) warned that a further rise in cases is likely to follow in the next few weeks in South Belfast, Hillsborough, Comber, Bangor and the Ards Peninsula “through previous and new social links”.

Northern Ireland’s case rate currently stands at 66.9 per 100,000 people in the seven days to June 24, the highest since March 13. And on June 22, the R rate of infection was estimated at 1.2 to 1.5 — double what it was in March.

“We really want people to continue to exercise caution and restraint to help limit the spread of coronavirus,” said Dr Gerry Waldron, head of health protection at the PHA.

“Unfortunately, we have in recent days seen an increase in cases in the younger age group,” he said.

“This is a group which is less likely to have received both doses of the vaccine and with the increasing number of Delta cases in Northern Ireland, which we know to be much more transmissible, we are urging everyone to be sensible, enjoy the summer months, but do so safely.

“Over the next few days there will be temptation to get out and enjoy the warm weather and celebrate, but if we see large numbers gathering or people abandoning public health advice, we could see a sharp increase in cases, so we all need to act with caution.

“Whether you are attending a bar, restaurant, hotel or friend’s house, make sure to stick to public health advice and behave responsibly. It is also important not to move beyond what the guidelines permit at any given time or to take advantage of differing circumstances.

"This is the best way to help keep Covid-19 case numbers down and ensure that everyone can enjoy the benefits of easing lockdowns as safely as possible.”

In total on Tuesday a further 278 people have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Department for Health figures.

There were no further deaths reported, with the total remaining at 2,155.

Figures also revealed that a total of 126,747 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began, with 19 people currently being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, two in intensive care.

A total of 2,018,191 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, 1,162,455 having received first doses and 855,736 have received both.

The NI Executive is expected to confirm further easements to restrictions when it meets on Thursday with proposals under consideration including the reopening of youth services and the resumption of live music.

The planned resumption of live music on June 21 had been delayed and given an indicative date of July 5.

Other measures including the reopening of theatres and indoor seated venues, residential stays for youth services, allowing walk-ins for close contact services and reopening conference centres and exhibition centres will also be considered but any potential changes to restrictions come with a warning from Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride.

“All of us have made great sacrifices to keep each other safe during the pandemic and I am very much aware of the impact of the restrictions on young people,” said Dr McBride.

“They’ve lost out on so much and they deserve to be able to enjoy the summer with their friends and families.

“Covid-19 is still a very real threat. Our advice remains the same — stick to guidelines and regulations.

“I would also appeal to those organising or attending events, and to the venues, to follow the current regulations and public health guidance.”