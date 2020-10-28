Young urged to tell stories of lockdown for booklet

Children and young people are being encouraged to share their lockdown experiences - with a chance of being included in a special booklet.

The new project, launched by Children in Northern Ireland (CiNI) and entitled Letters of Lockdown, is asking those aged between four and 18 to write a letter or draw a picture about what they've been through in these unprecedented times.

A selection of the entries will subsequently be transformed into a booklet that will be sent to schools and available to download from Children in Northern Ireland's website.

There will be a selection of prizes, including an Amazon Fire Tablet and book tokens, with entries being chosen for the booklet by the charity's ambassadors, Q Radio's Ibe Sesay and BBC Radio Ulster's Kerry McLean.

Ellen Finlay, Children in Northern Ireland (CiNI) policy officer, said it's important for children to be able to share their feelings in this way.

"Since March, young people have experienced a host of emotions and experiences - worry, stress, the unknown and separation as well as kindness, hope, resilience and love," she said.

"For their own mental health, it's important that their voices are heard and that they are encouraged to express how they felt about what they went through during this time.

We hope Letters of Lockdown will inspire children and young people to put pen to paper and share their experiences.

"While there's no doubt that it has been a hugely stressful time for most people, young and old, it has also been a time for people to connect and slow down and that is something that might get forgotten once this time has passed.

"We are going to compile as many of the entrants as possible so that they can be kept and read by people in the years ahead."

Ibe Sesay, Ambassador of Children in Northern Ireland (CiNI) said the project is "a great way for parents to encourage their children to open up about how they have felt over the few months".

"It's been a tough time and we hope that this initiative will help our young ones express themselves and maybe even start some much-needed conversations in the process," he said.

To enter, email a photo of your child's letter/drawing along with the first name and age to ellen@ci-ni.org.uk before November 20.