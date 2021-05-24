Your questions about the new rules on travelling answered as Covid restrictions ease 

What do the green, amber and red lists mean for travellers? Photo by David Hecker/Getty Images

Q: When can NI people go on a foreign holiday?

A: From today, Northern Ireland people are allowed to take overseas trips. The “air corridor” system introduced last summer that allowed people to skip quarantine if returning from relatively safe countries has been replaced with a new traffic-light system. Green, amber and red lists have been created, with all countries graded depending on factors including their vaccination rate.

Q: What do the green, amber and red lists mean for travellers?

A: The colour list each country is on will dictate whether and where passengers arriving from them need to quarantine according to their coronavirus risk – green for travelling without quarantine, amber for a home quarantine, red for no travel at all and hotel quarantine for Northern Irish residents returning home.

Q: What 12 countries are on the NI green list?

A: Australia, Iceland, New Zealand, Faroe Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Gibraltar, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Portugal, Israel and Singapore.

Q: What about red and amber list countries?

A: Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal are among 43 countries on the red list. People returning from those countries must quarantine in a hotel for 11 nights. Popular holiday destinations including Spain, Italy, France and Greece remain on the amber list.

Q: Are there exceptions?

A: Some specialist workers, such as air crew, don’t have to quarantine.

Q: What must you do before you travel to NI from a green country?

A: People coming from green list countries need a negative pre-departure Covid test, and they will not have to isolate at all upon their return. They will have to take a PCR test on day two after their arrival. PCR tests are specified because they are more accurate than lateral flow tests. They will also need to complete a UK passenger locator form.

Q: What must you do if you are travelling to NI from an amber country?

A: People must provide proof of a negative Covid test result taken up to three days before departure and they have to book post-arrival testing. They must also complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure and self-isolate for 10 days.

Q: What must you do if you are travelling to NI from a red country?

A: People must book and enter hotel quarantine for 10 days at the point of arrival. If you arrive at Heathrow you must book your managed quarantine hotel in that area. You cannot travel onwards to Northern Ireland until managed isolation is complete. The day of arrival is treated as day zero.

Q: How do I get my vaccine passport?

A: The Department of Health said is it currently working on Covid vaccine passports. It added that, in the meantime, neither GP practices or other health and social care organisations can issue letters for travel purposes.

Q: When will the lists change?

A: They will be reviewed every three weeks, with countries possibly being moved up or down the traffic light system.