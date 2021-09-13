‘You’re constantly worried about bringing Covid home... we’re in tears quite a lot, there just aren’t enough nurses’

A nurse tells Lisa Smyth about the pressure the hospital staff are under and why she wants more to get jab

I’ve been a nurse since 2006 and I’ve never seen things as bad as they are now.

Our teams have been so fragmented because staff are being redeployed all over the place, so the team morale has been completely destroyed. You are told you’re going to be working in one place and then you’re sent to work somewhere else at the last minute.

Working in the PPE is hard as well, especially in the good weather — you have a shower before work and then you need another shower 10 minutes after starting your shift because you’re soaked through.

You are constantly worried about bringing the virus home to your family and you’re also terrified of giving it to your patients. I remember one nurse saying to me the thought of getting Covid and dying was okay but she couldn’t live with herself if one of her patients caught it from her and died.

The thing is, we’ve put our lives at risk but we’re not soldiers, we’re nurses.

Nurses are in tears quite a lot, not just in work, they’re crying in their cars, they’re crying at home, I can’t sleep at night because I’m constantly worried.

There just aren’t enough nurses but we can’t turn patients away.

We are so short-staffed that we’re constantly getting text messages when we are off work asking us if we can come in and do a shift or even just work part of a shift — the pressure is unbelievable. Everyone needs downtime, everyone needs time at home with their families but we’re not getting that.

When we’re at work, we’re so stretched, we can’t do the basic things like spend time talking to our patients and that’s heart-breaking.

More and more, we’re expected to do extra jobs, like take patients to have an x-ray, which is all very well except we aren’t able to do things like get patients their medication on time.

I think we could cope with the pandemic if we didn’t have people denying its existence, I think that’s the hardest thing to deal with.

Most of the Covid patients in ICU aren’t vaccinated and they could be there for up to six weeks which means other patients not getting time critical surgery because there isn’t an ICU bed. A cancer patient could be in and out of ICU in two days after major surgery and it’s heart-breaking to think they’re missing out.

I don’t understand why people won’t believe the doctors and nurses about getting vaccinated, what do they think we have to gain from lying?

I’m going to work, putting my family at risk, I’m wearing PPE in sweltering heat, I’m burnt out, not getting breaks and all I’m doing is asking people to get vaccinated.

There’s nothing worse in the world than a patient dying that could have been saved, that’s the same for someone with Covid or a patient who doesn’t get their treatment because there aren’t enough beds.

To the politicians who want to get rid of restrictions, I would like them to come and work and do a shift in an ICU and see what they think afterwards.

They have no idea how bad things are because staff always step up and do more, but we’re at breaking point.