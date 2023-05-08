Cost of living crisis sees terminally ill patients cutting back on food and heating

A terminally ill patient has revealed she only eats two meals a day and has switched off her heating due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The Northern Ireland woman made the heartbreaking admission to Marie Curie, the UK’s leading end-of-life charity, as she explained how her health is suffering as she struggles to cover the cost of basic necessities.

Staff at the charity have also said they are sitting with their coats on under blankets while providing end-of-life care because patients’ homes are so cold.

They are also bringing their own hot-water bottles and flasks of hot drinks to work to avoid putting any further financial strain on people during their final weeks and months.

The shocking details have come to light as part of Marie Curie’s Dying In Poverty campaign.

One Northern Ireland woman said: “I’m now buying cheaper food and having to shop around to get best prices.

“I’ve turned off my heating, to save it for winter.

“I’m really careful with electric too: I’ve cut back on using a lot of appliances and cooking fast foods. I have a car but can’t afford to run it a lot if the time.

“Once I get groceries, there’s no money for petrol to go visiting or do other things, like I used to do, which makes me have to stay at home more.

“We eat twice a day rather than three times, like we used to. It’s been very hard. But I’m sure there are people worse off than us.”

Marie Curie healthcare assistant Daire Lawlor

Marie Curie, which is calling for all terminally ill people to have early access to their state pension, said the rising cost of living is placing an unbearable strain on families.

The charity’s staff have also reported money worries as an increasing source of concern for patients.

Healthcare assistant Daire Lawlor, who works in and around Coleraine, said: “There is talk of money worries in about half of the houses I go into now.

“I do night shifts, so I sit with terminally ill people overnight, and often they can’t afford to have the heating on.

“People will tell me they’ve just turned it off. I suppose they don’t want to admit how worried they are about energy bills.

“I’ve gone to get water for a patient before and opened an empty fridge. It’s becoming more and more common and the situation is getting worse.

“Dying patients have told me that they feel they are a burden on their family.

“They see the hospital equipment they need, which all needs plugging in, and ask me: ‘How will we afford this?’

“I’ve noticed people keeping the lights off and cutting down on food, too.

“People’s health deteriorates rapidly due to their poor diet. I have seen people wasting away.

“The cost of living for people with terminal illness has always been higher than average and now things are even more expensive.

“These costs are making it impossible for people to have the comfort they deserve at the end of their life.”