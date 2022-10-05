Councillors fuming at claims emergency surgical services to be withdrawn from NI hospital

Councillors in Fermanagh were left reeling after hearing claims that the Health Minister intends to announce the withdrawal of all emergency surgical services from the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) — despite previous assurances from the Western Trust Chief Executive to the contrary.

The Department however disputes some of the detail disclosed in the closing minutes of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council meeting.

The SDLP’s Councillor Paul Blake had tried repeatedly to bring the issue forward during the meeting but due to the heavy agenda, it was squeezed into the final two minutes.

Describing his attempts to speak as “exasperating”, Mr Blake said the issue is extremely alarming.

“It has been brought to my attention that the Minister for Health is due to come at the end of the month to announce the withdrawal of emergency surgical services from SWAH in Enniskillen,” he said.

“We need to ask if he is aware of this and the potential impact it will have on others services particularly obstetrics and Accident and Emergency.

“Also is there a plan to retain an emergency theatre for caesareans or post-partum haemorrhages?”

Mr Blake suggested that Health Minister Robin Swann is asked: “Is he aware that for a long time we have been receiving assurances from the Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian of no plans to cut surgical services from SWAH?

“Is this now about to go back on that? What is his long-term plan for enhancement and improvement of services at SWAH. Is it going to be an elective centre?

“All these questions need to be answered. Something needs to be sent immediately so that we can have clarity. This is a matter of utmost urgency for people in this district.”

Sinn Fein councillor Debbie Coyle said: “I second this 100%, because that is apparently what’s going on.”

The proposal passed without dissent.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Blake said: “This is the single biggest existential threat to SWAH. Nothing as big as this has ever threatened to this level before. The community must and will fight back to retain our critical services.”

The Department of Health and the Western Health Trust were approached for comment.

A spokesperson for the minister said he is not visiting SWAH to make an announcement and that information is inaccurate.

The statement read: “The Department is aware of staffing challenges for general surgery in SWAH and is supporting the Trust in their work to find solutions. No decisions have yet been taken on changes at SWAH.

“The Review of General Surgery outlines the challenges to general surgery across Northern Ireland and provides standards for emergency and elective general surgery.

“The standards are to ensure patients receive the care and treatment they need by the clinicians best suited for their need.

“The implementation of the review may lead to reconfiguration of the provision of general surgery; however this review is not about closing any of our hospitals.

“Instead, it is about ensuring that our patients receive the care and treatment they need, when they need it. Given the huge and growing demand for health and social care, we will continue to need every inch of our hospital estate.”

The Western Trust has not responded at the time of publishing.