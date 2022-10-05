Covid cases on the rise in Northern Ireland as chief scientific adviser warns of new wave

Health officials are urging people to get their Covid-19 and flu booster vaccines (Stock image)

Vaccines will provide the best line of defence as Covid cases in Northern Ireland are on the rise again, the chief scientific advisor has said.

Professor Ian Young has said he expects the increased transmission rates of the virus to become apparent in the coming weeks as he urged everyone eligible for flu and Covid vaccines to come forward for the jabs.

The medic was speaking as senior doctors warned patients are dying waiting for treatment and the cancellation of operations is imminent due to mounting pressures in the system.

Concerns are mounting over the ability of the NHS to cope with the impact of a combination of flu and Covid-19, alongside a £450m budget shortfall, no health minister and the threat of industrial action by healthcare workers.

At a Department of Health briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Prof Young said wastewater analysis, Covid-19 case rates among inpatients, and figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest the virus is increasing in Northern Ireland again.

Stormont's chief scientific advisor professor Ian Young

“I think all of those indicators are beginning to show early signs of an increase in transmission and I strongly expect that to become apparent in the next one to two weeks,” he said.

“The numbers that are in the public domain may look okay at the moment, but the early indicators we’re seeing at the moment are all pointing one direction.

“The question is not going to be whether or not we have an increase of cases, the question is going to be - how large is that wave and its impact on further contributing to hospital pressures.

“The one big lever we have to dampen that down to try to reduce it is the vaccine booster programme.”

Reiterating hopes for a high uptake of the flu and Covid-19 vaccines in the coming months, chief medical officer Professor Sir Michael McBride also urged people to remind themselves of the public health guidelines relating to the likes of face coverings in enclosed spaces.

While so-called winter pressures have become common place in the NHS throughout the year, the situation has deteriorated in recent days, prompting senior medics to speak out.

Dr Paul Kerr, Vice President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland, said patients are dying on trolleys in emergency departments as they face delays in treatment and admission to wards.

He said: “The situation is very serious and things are still continuing to get worse, so everyone is very worried.”

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Surgeons as warned the cancellation of planned surgery is imminent in a bid to free up beds and relieve pressure on emergency departments.

Responding to the crisis, health minister Robin Swann has said attempts to ease the suffering of patients and staff is being hindered by the ongoing political instability at Stormont.

Robin Swann

The UUP minister said he is “keenly aware” of the pressures being endured across the health and social care system.

He continued: “Pressures that were previously felt during winter peaks are now a recurring theme throughout the year.

“This is not a problem that is unique to Northern Ireland. The Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged health systems that were already struggling under the weight of demographic change, budgetary limitations and staffing challenges.

“The whole of health and social care is focused on increasing levels of activity after the pandemic to meet a greater proportion of the health and social care needs of the population.

“A key part of that is to mitigate the expected severe pressures over the winter period by mobilising available capacity across health and social care.

“I have already announced steps to stabilise primary care ahead of the winter pressures and will set out the overall plan in the near future.

“It is important to be honest with the public – these problems are long-standing and there is no quick fix.

“We can all do our bit to help. I would appeal to everyone to please use services appropriately.

“Get your Covid-19 and flu vaccination jabs if you are eligible and co-operate with hospital discharge processes to help free up beds for others. Please support our great staff in every way you can.

“The longer-term challenge, as we all know, is to significantly increase capacity in the system through investment in people and technology and changing the way we deliver key services.

“That task is certainly not helped by the continuing absence of a Northern Ireland budget and the significant projected overspend facing my Department.”

On Tuesday, Dr Sandy Nelson, an emergency medicine consultant from Altnagelvin Hospital, made a public appeal regarding the pressures in the unit where he works.

In a video posted online by the Western Trust, Dr Nelson said: “I’m one of the emergency medicine consultants here in Altnagelvin Hospital.

“I’m in the emergency department at the moment, it’s October 4, it’s midday, we have 110 patients in the department.

“I’ve got 45 people waiting for a bed in the hospital.

“I’ve got four ambulances awaiting off-load, which means they can’t get out into the community to come and see the emergencies.

“There are just patients everywhere and we are struggling.

“If you can do anything to help us it would be greatly appreciated, be that coming to pick up your relatives that are due for discharge as early as possible, or saving the emergency department for absolute emergencies.

“We are really in dire straits and I am asking for your help at this time.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Trust said emergency departments in hospitals in its area were facing “extreme pressure”.

The trust tweeted: “EDs at Antrim Area & Causeway Hospitals continue to be under extreme pressure.

“Again we are asking for your help in not attending unless your condition is urgent or life threatening.

“Thank you for your consideration and patience.”

And the Belfast Trust said: “Our emergency departments are exceptionally busy.

“Anyone attending an emergency department with a non-urgent condition may have a very long wait to be seen.

“Please only attend an emergency department if your condition is urgent and needs immediate attention.”

The South Eastern Trust tweeted that 135 patients were waiting in Ulster Hospital.

The trust said: “The Ulster Hospital emergency department is under extreme pressure.

“There are 135 patients in our department, 50 awaiting admission. Seriously ill patients will be seen first.”