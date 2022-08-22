Covid experts question timing of end to free NI lateral flow tests ahead of schools return

As schools due to reopen, expert says move may impact on ability to contain new strain

There are fears Northern Ireland could struggle to contain the spread of Covid-19 should a new strain of the virus hit when tens of thousands of pupils return to school at the start of next month.

The warning comes after the Department of Health ended the provision of free lateral flow tests, which have been available to everyone in the country since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

While the scheme ended in the rest of the UK in May, Stormont’s Department of Health retained the measure.

Dr Joanne McClean, associate deputy chief medical officer, said it had been scheduled to end in June, but a new wave of infections meant the plans were postponed.

“We have always said we would keep Covid-19 measures under review, taking account of the trajectory of the virus,” she said.

“While Covid-19 is still in circulation, levels of infection in the community are falling and the overall impact from serious illness remains low at this time.

“Currently, the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to other respiratory viruses such as flu.

“It is therefore appropriate that testing is no longer one of the main tools in the fight against the virus for the majority of people.”

Staff within the health service and people eligible for new Covid treatments will still be able to access the free tests, and the department said the move was proportionate as rates of infection continue to fall.

But with thousands of schoolchildren set to return to the classroom after the summer break, plus the threat of a new Omicron sub-variant called BA.2.75, the timing has been questioned by Queen’s University, Belfast virologist Dr Connor Bamford.

“Lateral Flow Tests are a great tool in fighting the threat of Covid,” he said.

“LFTs can pick up when you are most infectious, and if you avoid people when you’re more infectious you can help slow the spread of the virus.

“Eliminating free LFT tests to the general public will impede our ability to control Covid now and when the next variant emerges.”

There will be an expected spike in infections when schools return in two weeks’ time and People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll slammed Health Minister Robin Swann for introducing the changes which came into effect on Monday.

Gerry Carroll

He described the move, which restricts access to the most vulnerable and frontline healthcare staff, as “short sighted” and warned more people will be put at risk of infection.

“Covid-19 is still a threat to the public and the Health Minister can’t simply ignore the problem,” Mr Carroll said.

“The removal of free lateral flow tests will make it more difficult to contain any future surges and will paint a wildly inaccurate picture of the spread of Covid-19.

“The move shifts the burden of public health onto the individual. It also places an additional financial burden on the public in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

Robin Swann

The Department of Health said the move is in line with the Test, Trace and Protect Transition plan published in March which aims to make testing more proportionate and targeted to protect those most at risk.

“This is a serious public health decision that was approved without an Executive,” added Mr Carroll. “The Health Minister has proven that Stormont ministers can still make important decisions. The difficulty is that this just happens to be an incredibly reckless one.”

Dr McClean said the advice has moved away from something that’s focused on Covid towards something that’s focused on other respiratory viruses as well

“It doesn’t really matter what the virus is, if you’re sick, you’ve got a temperature, you don’t feel well enough to work, please stay at home and stay away from people who are vulnerable,” she explained.

She added that the situation would be kept under constant review. “If things start to change we will keep the reintroduction of everything — including free testing — under consideration,” she added.