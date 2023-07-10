Covid Inquiry: ‘Five nation, two island’ approach needed for future pandemics, says NI Chief Medical Officer

Sir Michael McBride has given evidence to the ongoing Covid Inquiry in London

Professor Sir Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland since 2006, giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London (Credit: Covid-19 Inquiry/PA Wire)

Any response to future pandemic situations should involve the UK and the Republic of Ireland working together in a “five nation, two island” approach, NI’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has said.

Giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in London today, Sir Michael McBride was questioned why Northern Ireland’s 2013 Pandemic Preparedness and Response Guidance had not featured more co-operation and planning with the Republic of Ireland.

Mr McBride said the reasons related both to the scale of the response needed and also to constitutional matters.

“We benefit hugely from being integrated into the UK system in terms of pandemic preparedness at all levels,” he said.

“We are a very small department and we simply could not replicate the expertise that exists or the scale of work within the other jurisdictions.

“We are depending on that at all sorts of levels, for example scientific advice from SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies), and from the point of view of response in terms of clinical counter-measures.

“We could not in our own right replicate all that and we are crucially interdependent on that work that occurs at a UK Government level.

“I absolutely agree that pandemics know no borders, but the constitutional reality is that we are part of the United Kingdom.”

Mr McBride said that Northern Ireland was dependent on the UK for funding and contingency plans related to pandemic preparedness.

“As part of the response in terms of the funding, the procurement of vaccines, funding of furlough, we are crucially dependent on the UK Government to provide that,” he told the Inquiry.

“When Cobra and UK civil contingencies are activated, Northern Ireland is part of that, so the question is probably not a technical issue for myself, but rather a policy decision for ministers.

“There are real strengths and would be much merit in considering all of this at a UK and Ireland level. It’s broader than the single epidemiological unit that is the island of Ireland; it involves both the UK and the island of Ireland.

“Though I’m well outwith my area of conference to speak on the responsibilities of government, but I do think that is a matter for them to consider. There are mechanisms in place at a very practical level.

“There were discussions about a ‘five nation, two island approach’ and I think that’s the sort of space that we do need to think about for the future and any future pandemic preparedness.”

NI Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride (Credit: Covid-19 Inquiry/PA Wire)

The CMO also told the Inquiry that the absence of a Health Minister in the years leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic had left Northern Ireland in a vulnerable position.

“I think there is absolutely no doubt that the absence of ministers did have a significant impact on our ability to develop new policy,” he said.

“It has been a very challenging resourcing situation over the last decade, particularly so in Northern Ireland over the last five years, compounded by a reliance on annual budgets — so we were making decisions in terms of trying to live within budget allocations.

“We had to make savings, and obviously there is limited opportunity to make savings in health, particularly where you have got inflationary pressures of 6% per year because of technology and an ageing population and their needs.

“The resulting position was that we were having to make decisions which were not necessarily decisions that should be made but decisions that had to be made.”

Mr McBride also said preparations for dealing with the consequences of a ‘No-Deal Brexit’ had diverted resources away from pandemic preparedness.

The Northern Ireland Pandemic Flu Oversight Group was set up in 2018 to develop surge plans in relation to secondary care and social care, following the UK's Exercise Cygnus.

As part of this, a Task and Finish Group was asked in 2018 to review and update the health and social care influenza pandemic surge guidance, but was unable to finish its work, with staff diverted for Brexit planning.

“Resources were diverted to EU-exit planning,” said Mr McBride.

“The work was incidentally picked up again in January of 2020, but of course then events overtook us and in the end further work was carried out in February and we did have surge plans in place for the first wave of the pandemic.”

Sir Michael’s comments come after former Health Minister Robin Swann — who was in post throughout the pandemic — gave evidence to the Inquiry last week.

Mr Swann contended that years of neglect of the health service had hindered its ability to respond to the pandemic, and years of stop-start government and short-term budgets had prevented reform.

Former first minister Baroness Arlene Foster is set to appear on Tuesday, and former deputy first minister and former health minister Michelle O'Neill is to attend on Wednesday.

Richard Pengelly, a former permanent secretary at the Department of Health, is also due to give evidence this week.