Craigavon Area latest hospital in Northern Ireland to face ‘extreme pressure’ at its Emergency Department

Craigavon Area Hospital’s Emergency Department is operating "under extreme pressure" and "far beyond capacity" with 138 patients waiting to be seen by medics.

Other patients have been left waiting outside in ambulances for long periods of time, however anyone in need of care has been urged to still attend.

A spokesperson for the Southern Heath Trust said patients are waiting “a very long time" in its ED to be admitted to a hospital ward.

"We are facing particular ongoing challenges in admitting patients and managing these pressures is a huge ongoing daily challenge for our exhausted staff," a spokesperson said.

"Reduced access to domiciliary care packages and limited nursing or residential home places, makes it very challenging to meet the increasing demand for support at the point of discharge.

"However, it is vital that where possible, patients leave the hospital immediately when medically fit for discharge.”

The Northern Trust has also confirmed that EDs at the Antrim Area and Causeway hospitals are facing similar pressure following an extremely busy weekend in Antrim.

A major incident was declared in the Northern Health Trust as a result of the situation there becoming "unsafe".

People were told not to go to Antrim Area Hospital on Saturday night under “any circumstances".

The trust’s chief executive Jennifer Welsh said such a situation would have been "unthinkable" just five years ago but has become the mode of "normal business” which she warned is “not acceptable".

It comes after the Ulster Hospital faced a turbulent night on Monday with 164 people in the ED and 53 people awaiting admission.

Earlier on Tuesday it was reported that a total of 87 patients in the Ulster Hospital were deemed fit for discharge with 54 people waiting for beds.

However, it is understood patients were prevented from leaving because of a lack of community care packages.

An emergency department consultant at the Ulster Hospital described Monday night as “obviously a very challenging situation for staff and patients, with patients waiting for a prolonged period of time".

Sean McGovern told BBC News NI the system has been "signalling for some time that this is going to be a troublesome winter" and admitted he doesn’t believe the problem will be solved.

“We will be able to mitigate," he added.

"There needs to be a relentless focus on capacity and flow."

The Department of Health has said it remains “deeply concerned” about problems in hospitals across the health and social care system” as it warned of “a serious mismatch between demand for care and the capacity of the system to provide it”.