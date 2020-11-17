Cystic fibrosis campaigner delighted life-changing drug will be made available in NI

A Co Antrim woman with cystic fibrosis (CF) has welcomed news that a life-saving drug will now be available for Northern Irish sufferers of the disease.

Health Minister Robin Swann says Kaftrio – known as Trikafta in the US – had received its licence for use in both Europe and now Northern Ireland, and a number of the most severely ill patients here had already begun treatment with the drug.

Almost a year ago Nicole Adams (29) from Newtownabbey was left fighting for her life but has enjoyed a miraculous turnaround in her health after she was granted essential medication on compassionate grounds.

Nicole and her family launched a campaign for access to the triple combination therapy drug after she was originally told she could not have the medication.

At her lowest point just before Christmas 2019 the former gymnast and cheerleader was on oxygen 24-hours-a-day at Belfast City Hospital.

Nicole was finally granted Trikafta on December 21 after which she enjoyed a rapid recovery.

Within two weeks she was well enough to be discharged from hospital.

Nicole says she is living proof that Trikafta works and can help up to 90% of CF sufferers.

She is delighted the medication will become more widely available here to those who need it most.

“I can’t believe this has actually happened and I’m so delighted because my life has been completely changed by this drug.

“For me it means I can now walk up the stairs and not be out of breath so I definitely have a better quality of life.

“I’m just so hopeful now that lots of other people will be able to have that too,” Nicole added.

Mr Swann revealed the development in a written Assembly answer to a question tabled by Claire Sugden, Independent East Londonderry MLA.

The minister announced in late July that an agreement was reached with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which developed and markets Trikafta, with Kaftrio receiving its licence for use in Europe a month later.

“The contractual process has been completed and Kaftrio is now approved for use in the HSC,” Mr Swann said.

“A number of the most severely ill patients have already commenced treatment with Kaftrio.

“Not all will be clinically suitable for treatment with Kaftrio and not everyone can be treated immediately.

“Clinical teams are working on the prioritisation of those patients most likely to see the greatest benefit,” he added.

With over 500 children and adults suffering from cystic fibrosis in Northern Ireland, Ms Sugden said anything that can improve and extend the lives of CF sufferers needs to be used and delivered as soon as possible.

“I will continue to push the minister to work as fast as possible to roll out the drug to everyone who would benefit,” she said.

“There are genetic reasons included in the licencing regulations that mean not every cystic fibrosis patient is initially eligible for Kaftrio.

“Our local Health and Social Care Trusts, however, now have clinically-led panels that can assess certain patients, not initially eligible, to see if they would benefit from the drug and for it to administered ‘off-licence’.”