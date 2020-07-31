Cystic fibrosis patients in Northern Ireland to get Kaftrio

Health Minister Robin Swann has agreed a multi-million pound deal to make Kaftrio available in Northern Ireland for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

The deal was secured with Vertex Pharmaceuticals which will see treatment being provided to all eligible patients in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann said: "Following intensive negotiations to get the right deal, I can now announce that Kaftrio will be available in the coming weeks for cystic fibrosis patients in Northern Ireland. This has been a long road for those who are suffering and I am delighted to bring this positive news to them today."

In November 2019, the Department of Health agreed a deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to make Orkambi and Symkevi available. This was on top of the previously commissioned Kalydeco.

The Minister thanked all those involved in bringing the deal to fruition.

He said: "Families have fought long and hard to deliver the best possible outcome for their loved ones and I am sincerely thankful today that I can make this announcement. "