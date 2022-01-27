Daisy Hill Hospital to lose emergency general surgery with services moving from Newry to Craigavon

Emergency general surgery will no longer be carried out at Daisy Hill Hospital in a bid to improve patient safety.

A range of operations, including appendectomy and surgery on patients with a perforated gall bladder or strangulated hernia, will be carried out at Craigavon Area Hospital instead.

The change comes after one of only two general surgeons working on the Daisy Hill site resigned and is due to leave their post at the end of next month.

It comes as the Southern Trust is currently considering further changes to the way all surgery is delivered, with a public consultation on proposed long-term changes expected after the Assembly election.

It has prompted concerns over the future of the A&E at Daisy Hill Hospital, although the chief executive of trust has said he wants the hospital to remain “vibrant” and “successful”.

Outlining the case for the change to emergency general surgery at a meeting of the Southern Trust board on Thursday, medics said the measures will improve patient outcomes and ensure the long-term future of surgical services in the trust’s three hospitals.

General colorectal surgeon Kevin McElvanna said: “There have been a series of issues that we need to address.

“We’re running a sub-optimal service across two sites, with big issues for recruitment, retention and training of staff, there’s been a revolving door of surgeons, particularly on the Daisy Hill site for a long number of years.”

Mr McElvanna said surgeons and trainees are struggling to carry out enough operations to ensure they are allowed to continue working.

He also said the team of surgeons cannot deliver “the full gambit of general surgery” at both Daisy Hill and Craigavon Area Hospital, particularly as critical care, radiology and MRI are based on the Craigavon site.

“There are issues for quality of care here and patient safety,” he continued.

“There is a need for change, there’s no doubt, we have an inequitable service, an unsustainable service at that and we need to change.

“Patients need safer, higher quality emergency surgical care delivered by multi-skilled team with resources at hand to deliver that in a safe way.”

Under the new system, a protocol is being put in place with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that will enable paramedics to bypass the emergency department (ED) at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Endorsing the measure, Shane Devlin, chief executive of the Southern Trust said:

“In some of the comment today is the reflection on the fragility of Daisy Hill, I would just like to remind people that certainly in the last four years that I’ve been here, we have invested in excess of six million extra pounds in Daisy Hill.

“We’ve created a direct assessment unit, we have now a very, very sustainable and steady emergency department, we’re dealing with 55,000 emergency attendances in ED.

“We have a vibrant, successful hospital in Daisy Hill and please let’s not forget that, we have had a huge investment programme in Daisy Hill.

“What we’re talking about today is going back to general surgery, primarily surgery of abdomen, and making sure we can make that safe for our population, while looking at an overall plan in the longer term for surgery.

“For me, that’s where Daisy Hill can shine because it can shine by becoming one of the most amazing elective hospitals, still having a functioning emergency department dealing with a massive amount of emergency, but can shine because actually our wider population needs our elective lists dealt with.

“Our wider population needs to be safe, our urology cancers, our breast cancers, all of that work needs to be done and this is the beginning of creating a way to make sure Daisy Hill is at the forefront of delivering for our population.”

Reacting to the changes announced on Thursday morning, Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd called for a calm response from politicians.

"People will have concerns, but I think there is a responsibility on political leaders to be calm in their response, not to give a knee-jerk reaction and to reflect on what has been told to us today at the board meeting by medical professionals.”