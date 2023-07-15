Daithi Mac Gabhann all smiles as he arrives back in Belfast after surgery

Dáithí Mac Gabhann has returned to Belfast to continue his recovery (Pic: Donate4Dáithí/Twitter)

Dáithí Mac Gabhann was all smiles after he returned to Belfast on Friday night following heart surgery in England.

Daithi, who has been on the waiting list for a heart transplant for five years, travelled to Newcastle on Wednesday for cardiac surgery which could allow him to get back on the waiting list.

The six-year-old, who was awarded the freedom of Belfast last month, has now returned to Clark Clinic at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The Donate4Dáithí Twitter page shared an update on his progress.

It said: “The Freeman is back in his own city!

“Dáithí came home to Belfast last night to continue his recovery in Clark Clinic. It’s been a long time since we have been here, but we know he is in the very best of hands.

“Thank you for all your kind support, it really does make a difference. Many have asked but we haven’t found out Dáithí’s results yet and will let you all know as soon as we do.”

The post was accompanied by a photograph of Dáithí smiling and giving a thumbs up signal to the camera.

His latest medical procedure comes a month after he was removed from the donor list due to issues that made an operation “too high risk” at that stage.

Dáithí was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair and oxygen as his long wait for a donor continues.

He has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018.

His story has touched people across Northern Ireland - and prompted a change in the law.

In 2021 the Executive approved a soft opt-out legislation drawn up by Robin Swann when he was Health Minister.

Despite being allowed to proceed, Dáithí’s Law was delayed after the collapse of the Executive, before being cleared in Westminster.

The legislation took effect last month.