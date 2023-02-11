Dáithí Mac Gabhann arrives home after heart procedure in England

Ulster Bank's Terry Robb pictured with Dáithí, actor Jimmy Nesbitt OBE and Sunday Life's Martin Breen at the Sunday Life Spirit Awards at The Culloden Hotel and Spa

Dáithí on stage at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards with his Special Recognition trophy

Seph Ni Mheallain with her six-year-old son Dáithí MacGabhann outside Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, after he and his family met with NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to discuss delays implementing new organ donation laws in the region (Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire) — © PA

Daithi Mac Gabhann with his dad Mairtin MacGabhann and mother Seph Ni Mheallain on the steps of Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast.

Thumbs up for getting home - Dáithí in hospital in recent days

Dáithí has been flown home after the procedure

Brave Dáithí Mac Gabhann has arrived home following a heart procedure in England on Friday night.

The six-year-old, who has been on a waiting list for a heart transplant for most of his life, flew over for the cardiac procedure earlier in the week.

The west Belfast boy has become the face of organ donation here and had a law named after him, announced by Health Minister Robin Swann in February of last year.

Dáithí’s Law was due to be passed in spring 2023 but the law cannot be passed without a functioning government here. the legislation which would mean all adults became potential donors unless they specifically opted out,

In a social media post, the campaign group Donate4Dáithí (which is run by Dáithí’s family) said: “Thumbs up for getting home. Dáithí arrived home late last night.

"A lot of people thought that this was Dáithí’s call for transplant, and we would just like to clarify that the journey to transplant will be full of operations like this one.

“We are so grateful for all of your words of support while we try to navigate the ups and downs,” they added.

“One day he will get the call. But in the mean time, we will continue to do the work and fight for #DáithísLaw.”

Dáithí’s Law means that people here will automatically become organ donors with an opt out rather than opt in system, which could save hundreds of lives each year.

Northern Ireland's Assembly will be recalled on Tuesday in a bid to elect a speaker and debate implementing the stalled organ-donation legislation.

In protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol, the DUP has to date refused to elect a speaker.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson accused Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris of "blackmail" after he said that the quickest way to get Dáithí's Law on the statute books was via Stormont. Mr Heaton-Harris said the organ donation law could be in place within days if the assembly elects a speaker and then votes to pass the law.

Sinn Fein MLA Michelle OíNeill meeting Daithi MacGabhann in Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast.

DUP MLA Paul Givan told the media his party would meet on Monday to "take a position" about electing a speaker.

Dáithí's father Máirtín Mac Gabhann said he would put pressure on politicians to finally approve the organ donation law.

"I have no loyalties to any of the political parties - my loyalty is to Dáithí," he said.

Dáithí, his father Máirtín and mother Seph met with Northern Ireland Secretary at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, last month. They later said they had been told it would take too long for the Government to intervene and pass the laws at Westminster

Last September, the little fighter was awarded a Special Recognition Award for helping unite the Assembly to back the law last year.

Dáithí with his Spirit of NI award

His touching story of how he and his family changed organ donation law here because he is in need of a life-saving heart transplant was the final award at the gala event at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Cultra.

Days later Loose Women presenters paid tribute to him after Gloria Hunniford and Christine Lampard met him at the event.

At the awards Jimmy Nesbitt told the audience: “These people changed the law. This boy is a wee rocket and his parents are unbelievable.”