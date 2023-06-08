Dáithí Mac Gabhann’s dad says transplant operation at this time ‘too high risk’

Mairtin Mac Gabhann with his six-year-old son Daithi Mac Gabhann outside the Parliament Buildings in Stormont. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA.

The father of Dáithí Mac Gabhann has explained that a difficult decision was taken to remove him from the transplant list due to a “few issues” which make an operation “too high risk”.

Dad Máirtín told the BBC’s Evening Extra programme Dáithí received the “devastating news” that he was temporarily suspended from the transplant list.

“The reason that Dáithí has been suspended is because if the gift of a new heart was to come about and it was suitable for Dáithí that the transplant would just be too high risk because of a few issues that he had going on,” he said.

“Dáithí has these collaterals growing which are vessels that grow through time and if Dáithí was to get that big operation now, of a transplant, then he wouldn’t make it.

“Therefore his team in Newcastle have taken the decision to suspend Dáithí and hopefully bring him over in in the next few weeks or months to try and get rid of these collateral vessels so they can put him back on the list.

“It’s not good news, it’s far from good news, but we have hope. When Dáithí was born he was given under a 10% chance of survival in his first few weeks. And he’s now six-years-old, he’s a free man of Belfast and he has his own law.

“So if we can look back at those dark days, they will surely help us through these dark days.”

Máirtín spoke of his “pride and joy” as a landmark organ donation law inspired by his son came into effect on Thursday.

At the weekend, Dáithí was granted the Freedom of Belfast during at ceremony at Belfast City Hall.

Under Dáithí’s Law, all adults will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

The young boy was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair and oxygen as his long wait for a donor continues.

He has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018.

In 2021 the Executive approved a soft opt-out legislation drawn up by Robin Swann when he was Health Minister.

Despite being allowed to proceed, Dáithí’s Law was delayed after the collapse of the Executive, before being cleared in Westminster.