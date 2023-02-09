Daithi MacGabhann is ‘sitting up and ready to fight’ following heart procedure in England

Daithi MacGabhann has updated supporters on the progress of his recovery after undergoing a heart procedure in England.

The six-year-old, who has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018, was flown across the Irish Sea for a cardiac procedure earlier this week.

"Sitting up and ready to #FIGHT!” he told social media followers on Thursday.

It comes after party leaders Stormont were told that the return of the Assembly is the “quickest, most straightforward” path to passing a new organ donation law.

It’s understood Sinn Fein is set to table a recall petition to convene the Assembly and seek the election of a speaker to enable passing of Dáithí’s Law.

The youngster’s family campaigned for the law on organ donation to be changed to an opt-out system to help increase the number of donors.

They have urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to step in and pass the enabling legislation at Westminster as it cannot be implemented here without an Executive.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told politicians in a letter that they could progress the legislation in a single Assembly sitting by electing a Speaker, and without the need to nominate a First and deputy First Minister.

Last week, Mr Heaton-Harris told Daithi’s family that it would take too long for the Government to intervene and pass the laws at Westminster.

In the letter to political leaders the Cabinet minister said the parties “have it within your power to recall the Assembly and have this legislation in place in a matter of days”.

He added: “This would only require MLAs to work together to elect a Speaker, not necessarily nominate a First and deputy First Minister – although, as I have always made clear, I hope that you would be able to do this too.

“With a Speaker elected, MLAs could then affirm the regulations, which would allow the Department of Health to implement the necessary changes.”

Mr Heaton-Harris then set out the steps which would allow the process to take place in one sitting of the Assembly, including the suspension of the need for scrutiny by a committee.

He said there would be an “optional additional motion to establish the Business Committee, enabling further Assembly business to be scheduled”.

Mr Heaton-Harris continued: “This would be the quickest, most straightforward path to progressing this important legislation that Daithi and his family have campaigned so tirelessly for, than for me to bring forward primary legislation in the UK Parliament, which, as you know, would be a long and arduous process.

“Resuming business in the Assembly would also demonstrate to voters in Northern Ireland that MLAs are ready to get back to work, to address the issues that people are facing and allow for greater debate and scrutiny.

“It remains my priority to see the restoration of fully functioning devolved institutions, operating on a sustainable basis.

“However, if MLAs could simply work together to elect an Assembly Speaker, that would be sufficient to progress these important, life-saving measures.”

Following roundtable talks with Mr Heaton-Harris on Thursday, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said all the parties were prepared to elect a speaker to complete the legislation, apart from the DUP.

“This is a law which we must get over the line. Little Daithi, as we speak, is in hospital receiving treatment. Of course, it is much bigger than little Daithi, it is about anyone who is waiting for an organ transplant.

“We have been making the case for some time that the DUP need to stop their boycott of the Assembly, get around the executive table and get this law over the line.

“The Secretary of State today advanced a proposal that we have been considering for some time. Elect a speaker and get this law completed.

“That’s all we need, a very short window to get this law completed.

“It was very clear that all other parties, bar the DUP, were prepared to do that.”

