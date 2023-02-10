Dáithí’s Law: Alex Maskey says regulations still need to be laid even if new Speaker elected

Seph Ni Mheallain with her six-year-old son Dáithí MacGabhann outside Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, after he and his family met with NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to discuss delays implementing new organ donation laws in the region (Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire) — © PA

The Speaker of the NI Assembly, Alex Maskey, has sent a letter to all MLAs stating that the Secretary of State has not yet “laid regulations” for a new organ donation law to be approved at a recalled Assembly sitting.

This week, the Chris Heaton-Harris told party leaders that restoring the Assembly is the quickest way to pass Dáithí’s Law, named after six-year-old Belfast boy Dáithí MacGabhann, who has been on the organ transplant waiting list since 2018.

The new legislation, formally called the Organ and Tissue Donation Act 2022, is intended to change the system of organ donation in Northern Ireland to an opt-out system.

An opt-out donation system was agreed by the Assembly last year but the secondary legislation needed to implement it cannot be introduced due to the lack of a functioning NI Executive.

Mr Heaton-Harris said by electing a Speaker they could progress the legislation in a single sitting of MLAs, and they wouldn’t need to nominate a First and Deputy First Minister.

"The issue here is one of timing and choreography,” wrote Mr Maskey.

"If the relevant secondary legislation was laid, it is theoretically possible for any recall notice to include firstly the election of a Speaker and deputy Speakers, and then a motion citing the relevant regulations and seeking their approval.

"At this stage, the regulations have not yet been laid and therefore do not formally exist for the Assembly to approve at a recalled sitting, whether or not a Speaker and deputy Speakers were elected.

"I also understand that the order has not yet been laid to commence the Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 Act. The Act would have to be commenced before the regulations could be laid.”

Mr Maskey also confirmed that no recall petition has yet been submitted, although Sinn Fein said it would submit one in an attempt to elect a Speaker to allow Dáithí’s Law to be enacted, whilst the DUP’s Paul Givan told BBC’s The View last night that his party would be meeting on Monday to discuss their approach.

Mr Maskey continued: “I assume that the Secretary of State expects the regulations to be laid shortly. However, a recall notice can only deal with the business on the notice and cannot be changed or anticipate business that might be laid.

“I should also make clear that if the Assembly were to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers and then appoint a Business Committee, the Assembly is then free to proceed to meet as it wishes to consider any business. Therefore there is no requirement to deal with all of these matters in one sitting on one day.”