Dáithí’s Law: Organ donation legislation to come into effect in June

Dáithí’s Law will come into effect from June 1 this year, health officials have confirmed.

The new legislation means that all adults in Northern Ireland will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

Officially named the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation and Organ and Tissue Donation) Bill, the law received Royal Assent on Tuesday.

The Bill included a provision which allowed the Department of Health to lay the final regulations on organ donation changes on Wednesday, without the need for an Assembly vote.

Known as ‘Dáithí’s Law’ in honour of six-year-old west Belfast boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann, the legislation will change the way consent is granted.

Ahead of June 1, the Public Health Agency said it will step up its comprehensive public education and awareness campaign to make sure people understand the new system and the choices they have.

Those excluded from deemed consent legislation are children under 18, people who lack the mental capacity to understand the change in law, visitors to Northern Ireland and temporary residents

Specialist nursing staff will continue to speak to families about donation, as well as considerations around faith and beliefs, before any organ or tissue donation goes ahead.

Dáithí was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair and oxygen as his long wait for a donor continues.

In June 2021, the Executive approved a new soft opt-out law introduced by Robin Swann when he was health minister.

Despite being allowed to proceed by way of urgent procedure, Dáithí’s Law was delayed after the collapse of the NI government last February, and was cleared in Westminster last week after it failed to proceed in Northern Ireland due to the ongoing political stalemate in Stormont.

"We are so proud of Daithi" - Daithi arrives in London as 'Daithi's Law' passes through Commons

Peter May, Permanent Secretary at the DoH, said: "The 1st of June will mark another important milestone for organ donation in Northern Ireland.

"The new law will strengthen the current legislative framework around organ donation and will increase the current rate of consent in the small number of cases in which it is clinically possible for organ donation to proceed after a person’s death.

"Doing so will increase the overall number of donors, and ultimately the number of lifesaving organs available for transplantation.

“I know that many people in Northern Ireland have campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of organ donation and I want to commend them for all their work in this area.”

Dáithí’s father, Máirtín Mac Gabhann added: “It was a very proud day for our family and campaign to have Dáithí’s Law included as an amendment on the Executive Formation Bill.

"To hear Dáithí’s name mentioned again, and again, in the House of Commons was something we will treasure forever. It was an incredibly difficult couple of weeks to get where we wanted to be, but we are just delighted to be here now and to see that Dáithí’s Law will be in effect by Spring 2023, as planned, is just the cherry on top.

“Dáithí continues to fight every day while he waits for the gift of a new heart, and we hope that this change in law helps make organ donation the norm in society, along with education and further awareness. We will never stop spreading the positive message of organ donation, as we hope that one day it will save our Dáithí’s life.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The British Heart Foundation in Northern Ireland said it is “absolutely delighted” at the news.

In a statement, the charity added: “Dáithí and his family have made history, and because of all their hard work, they will now help give a brighter future to all those waiting on the gift of life.

“We are proud to have supported the Donate4Dáithí campaign and honoured to have joined the family at Westminster last week to see Dáithí’s Law passed.

“There will now be a public information campaign explaining what the new law will mean and I would encourage everyone to have the conversation about organ donation with their loved ones so that, in a time of crisis, they can give the gift of life to others.”