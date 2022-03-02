Death of elderly woman after eight hour wait a reminder of Northern Ireland’s ‘crumbling’ health service, says medic

The South Eastern Trust is conducting a review into the death of an elderly woman who died after an eight-hour wait to be admitted.

The death of an elderly woman outside Ulster Hospital as “a stark reminder” of the pressures facing a health system that is “almost crumbling”, a senior medic has said.

It comes as it emerged a patient died after waiting outside Ulster Hospital’s emergency department for eight hours on Monday.

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust is now conducting a review into the incident, and said they were “very saddened” by the death and that medical and nursing staff did “everything possible” to resuscitate the woman.

A spokesperson added that the hospital’s emergency department had been “under extreme pressure all day”.

Dr Alexander Davey is a locum doctor across several Northern Ireland hospitals, recently concentrating in emergency medicine and said political leaders must listen to clinicians’ calls for system reform in hospital capacity.

He said the emergency care issue was a “humanitarian crisis” in 2016. “What is it now?” he asked.

"Anyone who is listening here who is working in emergency care will have felt that anguish regularly for a long time now,” he said.

He highlighted a number of recent reports about how over crowding contributes to mortality rates.

Addressing political leaders, he said they must listen to clinicians calls for system reform on capacity.

She said Covid continues to place pressure on the medical system with nearly 500 Covid inpatients in Northern Ireland hospitals on Monday and staff shortages causing difficulties.

Armagh based GP Dr Frances O’Hagan is Deputy Chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland.

“Covid hasn’t gone away and it’s still having a huge effect on our system,” she said.

Asked about what could be done in the short term, she said: “Everybody has to do everything in their power, we have to try and get our numbers of Covid down so that we have our staff back at work and able to deal with patients, our staff back in our nursing homes, our staff back in our primary care settings.

"So that we can deal with patients, we can get patients out and get the system flowing.”

Dr O’Hagan added that Emergency Departments were not supposed to function as a ward, with patients sitting in corridors for hours.