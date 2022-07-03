Defibrillator stolen from Belfast hospital

A defibrillator has been stolen from a hospital on the Crumlin Road.

Police are investigating the theft of a defibrillator from a Belfast hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It was reported that a man took the defibrillator from the hospital on the Crumlin Road, where the Mater Hospital is located, shortly before 2.50am.

Sergeant Andrew Matson said: “The suspect is described as being around 6’ tall and of stocky build, with dark hair and a full beard. He was reported to be wearing a dark grey jumper with white writing and blue jeans.

“This defibrillator is a vital, life-saving piece of equipment that could mean the difference between life or death for someone.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1251 of July 3.”

A report can be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11 or online.