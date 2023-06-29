Delay to sexual health strategy puts people in NI at risk: charity

A sexual health action plan needs to be urgently implemented here, a charity has warned.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a dedicated strategy and the ongoing political deadlock means it cannot be put into place.

Jacquie Richardson, CEO of Positive Life, which works with people living with or affected by HIV, said: “We are jeopardising the sexual health of everyone who is sexually active in Northern Ireland if further delay is made to the agreement and implementation of the sexual health action plan currently being drafted by the Department of Health.”

Ms Richardson called for the return of the Assembly and Executive so that a health minister can review, approve, fund and implement the plan.

She added: “Northern Ireland remains the only part of the UK without a strategic plan for sexual health improvement and promotion. This cannot continue.

“I’ll tell people and they will be surprised and then they think, ‘Oh it’s Northern Ireland, what else do you expect?’

“That’s really disappointing because we can do better, but as a country, we are being let down by Stormont.”

Following the budget announced in April, Positive Life’s core grant has been cut by 50%.

Ms Richardson said: “It’s really disheartening because HIV is still one of those diseases that is taboo here. It shouldn’t be, but it is. People with HIV often don’t want to speak out so we are speaking out for them. If we don’t have funding, then we can’t speak out for those people.”

She is hopeful that Department of Health permanent secretary Peter May will amend the budget.

“We have written to Mr May, calling on him to reconsider the budget, because we only have enough funding to keep going until September,” she said.

Ms Richardson feels that if the plan was implemented and correctly funded in Northern Ireland, it could save the NHS thousands of pounds every year.

“Our most recent annual statistics show 76 people in Northern Ireland were diagnosed with HIV,” she added.

“On average, someone with HIV costs the NHS £360,000 across their lifetime, so just think if we multiply that £360,000 by 76, that’s a huge amount of expenditure. If we commit to the WHO’s target of ending HIV diagnoses by 2030, we could be saving that money.”

Ms Richardson thinks Northern Ireland is able to reach this goal and feels that with the right support and funding, it is well within reach.