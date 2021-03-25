Department of Health accepts report claiming doctors covered up cause of nine-year-old girl’s death, says Robin Swann

The Hyponatraemia Inquiry, published in January 2018, found the deaths of four children following hospital treatment were preventable.

The Department of Health does not dispute the contents of a scathing report which found that doctors covered up the cause of a child’s death, Robin Swann has said.

The inquiry chair, Mr Justice O’Hara, accused consultants of a cover-up following the death of nine-year-old Claire Roberts, who died from hyponatraemia as a result of fluid mismanagement.

Mr Swann has come under pressure to address concerns about the findings of the controversial report in recent months.

While he has repeatedly said he accepts its recommendations, he has refused to say whether he accepts the damning findings.

Addressing the Assembly on Thursday, the Health Minister said: "The report is a landmark document. My strong view is that (it is) the foundation for lasting improvements in governance, safety and transparency within and across the health and social care system.

"My department accepts the recommendations of the report in their entirety. It is unfortunate that a distorted narrative has been propagated by some in this regard in recent times.

"For the benefit of any doubt, I reiterate that the Department of Health and the wider health and social care system have at no time disputed the contents of the Inquiry into Hyponatraemia Related Deaths."

Mr Swann said he could not comment on allegations made against individual doctors by Mr Justice O’Hara. However, he referred to cautions made by the inquiry chair that the claims "are not binding and are not determinative of liability".

The Hyponatraemia Inquiry has been back in the headlines after the Chief Scientific Adviser took legal action to try and prevent his regulatory body from investigating alleged failings on his part following the death of Claire Roberts.

Professor Ian Young was not involved in her care, but he was asked to carry out an independent review of her treatment.

Mr Justice O’Hara found Prof Young misled a coroner examining the circumstances of Claire’s death and had not told Claire’s parents about failings.

He also said Prof Young "shifted from his initial independent role… to one of protecting the hospitals and its doctors".

Prof Young strenuously denied the allegations and launched Judicial Review proceedings at the start of the year in a bid to prevent the General Medical Council (GMC) from carrying out an investigation.

However, the Royal Courts of Justice in London ruled against Prof Young, allowing the GMC probe to continue.

In his statement to the Assembly, Mr Swann said: "Given the limitations articulated by Mr Justice O’Hara, it is clearly not for the department to offer a qualitative view on his criticisms of individuals.

"There are pathways in place, including trust standards frameworks and independent regulatory processes, to produce findings that can be binding and determinative of liability.

"Such processes are independent of the Health Minister and the department, and quite properly so.

"At no stage has the department sought to challenge the validity of Mr Justice O’Hara’s criticisms.

"Relevant employers have taken them, similarly without challenge, as the starting point for consideration of the need, or otherwise, for further action against any individuals named in the report."

Earlier this year, this newspapers revealed that the Belfast Trust had carried out an investigation into the allegations against Prof Young.

The trust — the organisation that Prof Young is accused of protecting — decided not to take disciplinary action against him.