Department of Health cannot sanction Professor Ian Young despite public inquiry criticism 

The Department of Health cannot take disciplinary action against Northern Ireland’s Chief Scientific Adviser despite the fact he was criticised by a public inquiry, it has emerged.

Professor Ian Young, who is under investigation by the General Medical Council, has been seconded to the Department of Health and remains an employee of the Belfast Trust, Stormont’s health committee has been told.

Richard Pengelly, the Department of Health’s permanent secretary, said this means that the Belfast Trust is responsible for any employment matters relating to Prof Young.

The medic, who is a member of Sage and who recently returned to his post after a period of sick leave, has played a key role in Northern Ireland’s pandemic response.

Earlier this year Prof Young launched an unsuccessful bid to challenge a decision by his professional regulatory body to overturn an earlier decision not to investigate allegations made by the Hyponatraemia Inquiry.

The public inquiry, which examined the deaths of five children following treatment in hospitals, accused Prof Young of misleading a coroner investigating the death of one of the children.

Prof Young has repeatedly rejected the accusations made against him by the inquiry, while Health Minister Robin Swann has voiced his support for the doctor in his role as Chief Scientific Adviser.

During yesterday afternoon’s health committee meeting, Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin raised concerns about public confidence over the Department of Health’s response to the inquiry.

In particular, she said her concerns related to Prof Young’s high-profile position throughout the pandemic and “ongoing investigations and legal processes” — referring to his unsuccessful bid to stop the GMC from carrying out an investigation into his work.

“I want to be specific, because I don’t want to leave anybody feeling that they need to dance on the head of a pin,” she said.

“Ian Young was an employee of the Belfast Trust, he’s now an employee for the Department of Health, so I think it’s important to make clarification on that in relation to the points that I raised about public confidence.”

Mr Pengelly said: “We can’t get into individual personnel matters.

“Just in terms of a point of fact, Prof Young remains an employee of the Belfast Trust, he is on secondment to the department, so his formal employer remains the Belfast Trust and the process that I outlined earlier will apply to every trust employee through that process.

“I absolutely appreciate this will be frustrating for you, but it is incredibly difficult to get into any more granular detail about individual cases, not least because those cases are being led by the employer.”

The DUP’s Jonathan Buckley also raised concerns about Prof Young’s high-profile position and said “there is an issue of public confidence”.

He added “some of the same individuals” criticised in the inquiry are still working within the health service, including in a “very prominent, public, media-facing role in the past year”.

He added: “Therefore, rightly, it will cause distress to many of those families who are seeking answers, who are seeking to see the implementation of what was a very comprehensive report.”