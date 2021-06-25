Department of Health given £66m to tackle surgery delays and Covid-19 in budget review

The Department of Health received the largest reallocation of funds at £66m as part of yesterday’s spending plans review.

Other big-ticket reallocations included £19m for the Executive Office to cover the first-year costs of the long-delayed compensation scheme for victims of the Troubles.

The Department of Education is also in line for almost £36m to provide additional support for children with special educational needs (SEN).

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the Executive was “committed to ensuring our health service has the funding it needs as it continues to face ongoing pressure and challenges as a result of the pandemic”.

“Today’s allocation of £66m for health includes over £30m to tackle elective care waiting lists,” he added.

“I’m allocating £57m for education, which includes over £35m of additional support for children with SEN.

“Some £19m is being provided for the Victims’ Payment Scheme. This scheme will provide vital support to those who suffered physical or physiological injury as a result of the conflict.

“We will continue to discuss long-term funding for the Victims’ Pension Scheme with the Treasury.

“I am also allocating over £39m to the Department for Communities, which includes funding for urban renewal programmes, as well as £8m for property adaptations for tenants living with disabilities and £8m to fund a shared ownership pilot scheme for over-55s.”

Confirming funding for the first-year costs of the Troubles pension scheme, due to open next month, Mr Murphy said he hoped the “financial wrangle” with the Treasury over the matter would be resolved in the “not too distant future”.

The programme will allow pension payments for people injured during the Troubles.

The Executive argues that since Westminster passed legislation for the scheme, it should fund it.

But Secretary of State Brandon Lewis contends he has “always been clear” that the responsibility for funding the scheme lay with the Executive.

Victims waiting for the long-delayed payments previously took the Executive to court.

Mr Murphy said the Executive gave an undertaking to the courts to ensure the scheme can go ahead so that victims can receive their payments.

“It’s due to open next month ... we had never wanted to get into a financial wrangle with Westminster over this, but the British Government changed the scope of the scheme that we had agreed to,” he added.

“They added to it significantly. They legislated for it and then they handed over the financial responsibility to us and we’ve been having that debate with them ever since.

“I met with Treasury in recent times. We’re still having ongoing discussions with them in relation to that.

“I hope there is resolution to that, but we have certainly, for this year, undertaken through the courts to make sure that the payments are there.”

It is estimated that the pension could end up costing £1.2bn over its lifetime.

Mr Murphy said later years could see the scheme cost more than Stormont has the means to pay for.

“It would be based on estimates of what we think will be coming forward over the course of the year,” he explained.

“The indications that we have over the lifetime of the scheme is that the next four years beyond this will [present] very significant costs to the Executive, probably beyond the means we have,” he said.

“That’s why it’s been important to have these discussions with the British Government in relation to their responsibilities in this matter.”