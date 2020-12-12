Derry widow Suzanne Duncan says consultation on opt-out organ donation is 'great legacy' for late husband

Wife who lost husband calls it 'a great legacy'

The wife of a Londonderry man who died while waiting for a heart transplant has welcomed a public consultation on an opt-out system for organ donation, hailing it as a "great legacy" in his memory.

Suzanne Duncan, whose husband Andrew passed away in 2014 with a hereditary heart condition, said it was a "fitting legacy" for him as he had campaigned many years for a change in the system here.

Last year, 11 people here died while awaiting an organ transplant, and there are 115 people currently on the list.

On Friday Health Minister Robin Swann launched a 10-week consultation on an opt-out system for organ donation, which would mean that adults here automatically become donors, unless they specifically say otherwise.

If introduced, it would bring Northern Ireland into line with other parts of the UK - the law in England changed to a 'soft' opt-out system earlier this year.

Suzanne told the Belfast Telegraph the news is "bittersweet" for her family, as Andrew, who suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy - a genetic condition passed down in families - isn't here to enjoy the news himself.

Andrew, who played the bagpipes and was a member of a Ulster Scots band, died in 2014 at the age of 38 after waiting in vain for 15 years for a transplant.

Her late husband Andrew

But she said it is positive news for their two children, Aimee (21) and Robbie (19), who both carry the same recessive gene for the condition as their father.

The Duncan family have long called for the opt-out rule, taking part in various British Heart Foundation (BHF) NI awareness campaigns.

Suzanne said: "If Andrew was alive hopefully he would have had his transplant. He would have had said it was an excellent step forward for anyone waiting for a transplant of any description.

"It's a great legacy he has left and obviously it has been six years since he died. It's a long time coming and it's a brilliant step forward. I hope it won't be too long before we get the actual law."

She added: "It does feel bittersweet but hopefully this will help my own children in the future.

"Robbie and Aimee they both have the recessive gene. They're on heart medication. Anyone in Andrew's family who has had the gene has developed dilated cardiomyopathy.

"They're just so pleased to hear the news."

The parents of west Belfast boy Daithi Mac Gabhann (3), who was born with hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which essentially means he only has half a working heart, hailed the news as an "early Christmas present".

Daithi's father Mairtin and mother Seph have been leading campaigners for a change in the law here. Mairtin said the launch is a culmination of hard work and community support.

"(It) feels like the Christmas present we couldn't have dreamed of when we started our campaign to introduce soft opt-out in the north," he said.

"It is hard to find the right words to describe our emotions right now, but all the late nights travelling for meetings and lobbying politicians, all over the country is starting to feel worth it, as we are seeing progress."

He added: "Our ultimate aim is for Daithi to be the one who gets the gift of a new heart. So, over this Christmas period have that conversation with your family and tell them your wishes on organ donation."

Head of BHF, NI Fearghal McKinney, said that with the current shortage of donors, this legislative change could lead to more people receiving life-saving transplants every year.