Disabled people ‘devalued and demeaned by doctors’ opposition to changes in abortion law’, DUP MLA claims

Concerns raised by a doctors’ professional body about proposed changes to abortion laws left people with disabilities feeling “devalued and demeaned”, an MLA has said.

Christopher Stalford told the Stormont health committee that comments made by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) suggested “an admission that the care of those people with disabilities is so difficult that doctors would rather not provide that care”.

He continued: “This view, I would suggest, suggests to people with disabilities that their life brings such complexity to the medical profession that some in the profession would find it more convenient that they were never born.”

The DUP MLA was speaking as he appeared in front of the health committee on Thursday in his capacity as sponsor of the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill.

Under current laws, terminations are permitted in all circumstances in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. There is no time limit in cases of fatal foetal abnormality or where there is substantial risk the foetus would die or, if born, would suffer a severe mental or physical impairment.

The proposed Bill, currently under consideration by the health committee, aims to remove the grounds for abortion in cases of severe foetal impairment on the basis that this discriminates against people with disabilities.

In particular, Mr Stalford has raised concerns that the current law allows terminations to be carried out when there has been a diagnosis of Down’s syndrome.

The health committee has heard from a range of interested parties in relation to the proposed Bill, including representatives from the RCOG and Royal College of Midwives.

Both organisations expressed concerns about the proposed changes to the law and raised concerns about a potential negative impact on their patients.

An obstetrician also told the committee during a previous briefing that terminations were not carried out where a foetus was only diagnosed with Down’s syndrome.

In his address to the committee, Mr Stalford said: “Some of the evidence that has been presented by the RCOG and some others has been distressing and upsetting for those with disabilities to read and listen to.

“Many people have felt devalued and demeaned, [like] they are simply a problem which should be exported to England rather than Northern Ireland setting up its own healthcare practice that gives them the fairness of treatment they deserve.

“To say the standards of care are not good enough to cope with the Bill so the legislation should not be passed, is completely the wrong way to look at the legislation.

“What is needed is proper care and respect for the needs of babies with disabilities and their parents.

“This Bill will raise those standards, and our health service can lead the way in ensuring proper healthcare for everyone.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw agreed that efforts should be made to improve standards of support and care during the foetal anomaly screening process and for people living with disabilities.

However, she added: “I fail to notice anything in the Bill that actually goes anyway to addressing those issues.”

She also rejected a claim by Mr Stalford that women had been pressured by medics to go through with a termination.

“It is an absolute affront to the professionalism and integrity of the healthcare professionals that we, as a committee, have heard evidence from,” she said.

The committee subsequently heard evidence from Green Party leader Clare Bailey in relation to her proposed Bill to introduce buffer zones outside healthcare facilities.

Ms Bailey, who volunteered as a chaperone outside the Marie Stopes clinic in Belfast city centre, gave a harrowing account of the abuse experienced by staff and women accessing the building.

She said one woman ran into oncoming traffic to escape protestors, while others were filmed and told the footage was due to be shown on a BBC news programme.

“I was spat on, I was splashed with holy water, I was called a murderer…I have been physically assaulted on a number of occasions,” she added.

Ms Bailey said the current legislation did not offer adequate protection to patients and staff, warning: "The harassment laws we currently have mean that someone has to [harass] the same person twice, on at least two occasions, in order to constitute harassment.

"In my experience, and I'm sure that it’s the same now, people entering the clinic normally would be approached by one protestor, but when they’re leaving would be approached by a different protestor. Under harassment legislation, that does not constitute harassment.

"This harassment legislation that we have, I don’t feel it is fit for purpose for what we’re dealing with. There is a very concerted campaign of intimidation happening on our streets that our legislation currently can’t deal with.”