‘Dishonest and untrustworthy’: Family of tragic child Claire Roberts hit out at shamed consultant paediatrician Dr Heather Steen after she is struck off over role in death cover-up

Claire Roberts died from swelling of the brain caused by hyponatraemia

The father of a child who died after she was given too much fluid in a Belfast hospital has welcomed an announcement that the doctor who engaged in a cover-up has been struck off.

Alan Roberts said it was “a major step towards full accountability and justice” over the death of his daughter Claire in 1996.

Earlier this week retired consultant paediatrician Dr Heather Steen was found guilty of a raft of allegations relating to her actions following the death of nine-year-old Claire.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) panel ruled her fitness to practise was impaired after it found Dr Steen provided inaccurate evidence to an inquest into Claire’s death.

It said these actions “were carried out to conceal the true circumstances” surrounding the tragedy.

The misconduct panel further found that Dr Steen’s actions were dishonest.

It comes almost five years after the chair of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry said he was “persuaded” Dr Steen had attempted a cover-up following the death of the youngster at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

After Friday's sanction was announced, Claire's father Alan said: "After 26 years of defensive denial Dr Steen will be struck off the medical register in shame, disgrace and dishonour.

"Dr Steen can only be portrayed as a dishonest and untrustworthy doctor who has failed in both her professional and ethical duty. The serious misconduct and actions of Dr Steen has also placed the reputation of the medical profession into disrepute.”

Mr Roberts said the MPTS determination was “justification for our 26 year pursuit of the truth despite concerted and repeated efforts to conceal the truth".

He added: "In 1996 Dr Steen not only failed Claire but she also betrayed the trust that we, as parents, placed in her. Dr Steen did not admit to error for the obvious reasons of self-protection and it was this defensiveness which led to her concealment and deceit.

“Claire’s case is a remarkable account of lies, concealment, cover up, deception, denial and obstruction. It exposes shameful evidence that Dr Steen and others were determined to conceal the true circumstances of our daughter’s death in an attempt to protect individual and organisational reputation.”

Claire died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (RBHSC) in 1996 and was one of five children whose deaths were examined by the Hyponatraemia Inquiry.

Hyponatremia occurs when the concentration of sodium in blood is abnormally low and can come about as a result of factors, including when a patient receives too much fluid.

If steps are not taken to address the condition, it can lead to swelling of the brain and eventually death.

Despite the damning findings of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry, Dr Steen was allowed to continue working as a consultant paediatrician at the RBHSC until she retired prior to the beginning of the fitness to practise hearing.

Among the allegations found proved by the MPTS was that Dr Steen provided a statement for an inquest into Claire’s death which “failed to accurately disclose” that she had requested consent for a limited brain post-mortem only and that “fluid mismanagement was a contributory factor” to Claire developing hyponatraemia.

The panel found that Dr Steen also “continued to deny” that Claire’s hyponatraemia “was related to fluid or electrolyte mismanagement” when giving evidence to the first inquest into Claire’s death in May 2006.

It also found that Dr Steen’s communication with Claire’s parents in March 1997 in that she “misrepresented that the autopsy report had identified a viral infection as the cause of death”.

It further found that in a draft letter to Claire’s parents written in January 2005, Dr Steen stated the admitting doctor had suspected Claire had encephalitis when she “knew it had been crossed out”.

Dr Steen was the named consultant in charge of Claire’s care when she was admitted to hospital on October 21, 1996, suffering from vomiting and lethargy but the first time she saw her patient was after the child had been admitted to ICU following a respiratory arrest.

An inquest into her death in 2006 found Claire had died from a brain virus.

However, the Attorney General ordered a fresh inquest following the publication of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry report in January 2018.

It subsequently ruled Claire died from swelling of the brain due to hyponatraemia as a result of fluid mismanagement.

Last week, the MPTS panel was told by counsel for the General Medical Council that a decision by Dr Steen to request a brain-only post-mortem on Claire ensured the matter “would stay in-house in the hospital and not see the independent scrutiny of a coroner”.

Tom Forster KC said her actions suggested she “set out to conceal what she knew about the possible causes of Claire’s sudden death”.

He continued: “Perhaps her motivation was to avoid trouble as the responsible consultant, or perhaps to avoid trouble for the other doctors who had not got her to intervene sooner and had failed Claire so miserably.

“Perhaps it was both; it might have been because of a general closing of ranks amongst the doctors with the consequence that because Dr Steen was the paediatric consultant, she had to sweep up behind.

“Whatever it was, and all of those motivations are in play in my submission, it was a knowing cover-up because these decisions do not bear any scrutiny at all.”

Claire’s parents, Alan and Jennifer, have fought a concerted campaign to uncover the true circumstances of their only daughter’s tragic death.

The Hyponatraemia Inquiry was first announced in 2004, following a TV documentary about the deaths of three children in Northern Ireland hospitals.

They died in separate incidents, but the programme alleged all three deaths – those of Lucy Crawford, Raychel Ferguson and Adam Strain – were a result of mistakes by staff as they administered intravenous fluids.

It was only when Mr and Mrs Roberts happened to watch the documentary that they realised hyponatraemia had played a part in their daughter’s death.

By 2008, the inquiry was extended to examine the cases of two more children – Claire and Conor Mitchell.

All five children died at the RBHSC between 1995 and 2003.

The Hyponanatraemia Inquiry found four of the five deaths, including Claire’s, were avoidable.