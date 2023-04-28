Distance a significant barrier to rural healthcare access, says community group after Naomi Long remarks

A Co Tyrone community group has said a broader conversation is needed on rural healthcare access after comments from Alliance leader Naomi Long suggested people should be willing to travel further for treatment.

Mrs Long told viewers on BBC’s The View she would rather travel further for healthcare than not be able to deliver the service.

“We can either have a hospital and a centre on every corner, where there is a national health service, but people can’t access it, or we can do this reform so we have a national health service where the quality of care, the training of staff and everything else delivers safe and affordable care,” she said.

"I would far rather have to travel extra miles in order to be able to receive treatment in a timely fashion than be put in a situation where we can’t afford to deliver the service at all.”

Aidan Campbell, policy and public affairs officer at Cookstown-based Rural Community Network, said people had to be mindful of the distances involved in accessing healthcare in rural areas.

"People in rural communities are already travelling distances for health services, especially the specialised stuff,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"But there are people in rural communities who have big difficulties travelling those distances. If you don’t have access to a private car, if you’re an older person, a disabled person.

"If you’re living in poverty and can’t access private transport, then there is no real public transport to call on in a lot of cases. It’s very difficult to access those services if you don’t have a network of people around you to call on.

"Lots of people are lucky to have that, but there are significant numbers of people in rural communities who don’t have that access.

"The emergency general surgery has been closed at SWAH, so people in Belcoo are being directed towards Altnagelvin. That’s a two-hour drive and no real bus service is available in most cases."

Aidan Campbell of Rural Community Network

Mr Campbell said a broader conversation about health infrastructure in rural areas needed to happen alongside discussions on reform.

"We need to be talking about investing in public transport, road infrastructure, in our ambulance service. Our helicopter ambulance here is run by a charity. Issues like that are not being thought of,” he added.

"It also needs investment the other way in primary and social care; GP, local health service, pharmacy. All of that needs strengthened at local level to keep people healthier so they don’t need to access health services.

"We know in rural areas GPs are handing their contracts back, GPs are retiring and we know that problem is only getting worse.

"You need to recognise that distance can’t just be wished away, and that it is a significant barrier for people, especially those who don’t have access to a car.”

Mrs Long and Alliance’s health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw met on Friday with representatives of Save Our Acute Services (SOAS), which campaigns for the retention of acute services at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

SOAS said it could not “casually accept” travelling extra distance for healthcare.

“SOAS has been meeting privately with party leaders to present our viable alternative plan for the restoration of full acute services to SWAH,” it said.

"We met with the Alliance Party today in Fermanagh House and impressed on them, as we had with other parties, the exceptional geography that applies to Fermanagh and south Tyrone, people specifically.

"We cannot casually accept the notion that travelling so many extra miles for urgent and emergency surgical care, and patients from here need to imprint that every time the narrative becomes rationalisation across the region.”

It comes after Fermanagh and Omagh District Council this month called for a public inquiry into the process of removing emergency general surgery from the SWAH.

Councillors backed a motion from Donal O'Cofaigh seeking an inquiry into the process that has caused controversy in Co Fermanagh since the service was moved in December 2022.

Cllr O’Cofaigh’s proposal, which received unanimous backing from all members, would see the inquiry consider the circumstances leading up to and the subsequent temporary change to emergency general surgery services at the SWAH, determining how and why it happened.