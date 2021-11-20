‘Disturbing and distressing’: Broadcaster Mark Sidebottom tells of scenes during visit to hospital A&E

TV’s Sidebottom promised under pressure workers he’d share story

Northern Ireland sports commentator Mark Sidebottom has described the harrowing conditions he encountered after he was admitted to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital on Halloween night.

He said the overcrowded conditions were “disturbing, distressing, dysfunctional,” and promised struggling health workers he would share his story.

With an infection in his hands after being treated for a previous sports injury, he said his arrival at the Accident and Emergency department on October 31 was a frightening experience.

Sharing his experience in an article for journalist Eamonn Mallie’s website, Mr Sidebottom quotes one doctor as telling him “the system is broken, broken beyond repair...A&E is as much in need of urgent and radical surgery as any of those you see admitted here, at times it feels like we are beyond life support… lives are being put at risk”.

He spent a total of five days in hospital — the first 17 hours were in the A&E department followed by 36 hours in the fourth floor ward at the RVH and then two days at Musgrave.

When first arriving at A&E at 6pm he spoke of sitting on the floor for nearly three hours while witnessing the “utter chaos” of an over-stretched department.

Read more Swann facing legal action over lack of mandatory testing for care home staff

This included watching rows break out between several intoxicated people and even some being led away in handcuffs by the police.

Mr Sidebottom said the experience left him feeling frightened and vulnerable, while also puzzled as to how staff could function properly.

One nurse told him the department had never been so stretched, that staff were leaving in their droves, with only agency workers preventing collapse.

She said: “I’ll go home later and cry myself to sleep. Please tell the public what’s going on, please.”

After being seen by a specialist at midnight, the sports reporter was admitted to be given intravenous antibiotics.

Two hours later, he said he was informed there were no beds or trolleys and that 24 were ahead of him in the queue.

Offered a chair in the corridor, he recalled four hours of listening to a young man in a trolley “baying for methadone”.

When eventually moved to a ward in the morning, he waited another six hours in an environment “more cluttered than the Westlink during morning rush hour” while every staff member performs “heroics”.

He described witnessing the indignity of an 89-year-old woman with a broken hip forced to use a bedpan behind a thin curtain while five men sit nearby.

On a second night a man with early stage dementia also tried to escape, with staff scrambling to calm him until his family arrived at 5am. Mr Sidebottom said at this stage he chose to leave his bed to sleep in a trolley in the corridor. While thanking the NHS for his treatment, he said it was clear the system was “broken, bruised and beleaguered”.

He finished his report with another quote from a nurse.

“Tell them this is nothing to do with Covid-19, Mark. Tell them we’ve been sleep walking into this perfect storm for years… Covid has exacerbated it ok but NHS management needs to be called out on this. Tell people Mark. Please tell people.”