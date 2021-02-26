Doctor shortages 'exacerbating the hospital waiting list crisis'

According to the statistics, 167,806 were waiting longer than 52 weeks for a hospital appointment at the end of last yea.

A shortage of 180 hospital doctors is contributing to Northern Ireland's waiting list crisis, it has been claimed.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has said that 103 out of the 180 secondary care medical grade vacancies are among the most senior consultant grades.

Yesterday, the Belfast Telegraph revealed that some patients are waiting longer than six years for a first outpatient appointment, while the Department of Health released figures which showed that more than half of the 323,174 people waiting for a first outpatient appointment have been waiting longer than a year.

According to the statistics, 167,806 were waiting longer than 52 weeks for a hospital appointment at the end of last year, while 105,159 people were waiting for an inpatient appointment on December 31, 2020, with 40% waiting longer than six months.

According to the 2020/21 Ministerial target, at least half of patients should wait no longer than nine weeks for a first outpatient appointment, with no patient waiting longer than 52 weeks. However, the Department of Health has revealed that 85.3% of patients were waiting more than nine weeks at the end of last year, compared to 84.9% on September 30, 2020 and 78.4% at the end of December 2019.

The figures have shown that more first outpatient appointments were provided in the final quarter of last year compared to the previous three months.

There were 66,055 attendances for a first outpatient appointment during the quarter ending December 2020 - an increase of 11.4% on the number seen during the quarter ending September 2020. However, this is 50,052 less first outpatient appointments than were carried out in December 2019.

Concern: Dr John D Woods believes waiting lists are high due to doctor shortage

The head of the BMA's Northern Ireland consultants committee has called for more to be done to address workforce staffing gaps in secondary care medical grades.

Reacting to the workforce and waiting list statistics, Dr John D Woods said: "These will not surprise secondary care doctors who have been working with chronic workforce gaps across all specialities for years, which has had a massive effect on driving up waiting lists prior to coronavirus.

"The pandemic has served to throw this issue into sharp focus as elective care work was paused to facilitate staff redeployment to cope with the Covid-19 response. Regarding the workforce vacancies stats, it is particularly concerning to see high vacancy rates in specialties such as surgery, anaesthetics, ICU and critical care medicine."

The Department of Health has said waiting times are not acceptable but has warned the current draft budget is not sufficient to allow officials to address waiting times.