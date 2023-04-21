Doctors and pharmacists warn against proposals to bring back prescription charges

The British Medical Association's Dr Tom Black has warned that introducing prescription charges will hurt the most vulnerable people in society. — © Getty Images

Groups representing doctors and pharmacists here have spoken out against Northern Ireland Office (NIO) proposals to plug a hole in Stormont’s finances by bringing back prescription charges.

Dr Tom Black, who chairs the regional branch of the British Medical Association, has warned that such a move will hurt the most vulnerable people in society.

He acknowledged there is serious need for increased funding to address the crisis in the health service exacerbated by huge workloads, huge waiting lists and a workforce which is emigrating, retiring and resigning.

“But I don't think prescription charges, which would only bring in a small amount of money and cause huge upset to patients, is the way to go,” Dr Black said.

“The NHS has always been funded by direct taxation and is free at the point of need – it should continue in this manner.”

Read more NIO criticised by DUP after water and prescription charges are proposed

Dr Black said the BMA opposes charges which he warned will create vast inequity for patients including those who require painkillers while waiting up to six years for operations.

“Imagine telling those people that they need to pay for those prescriptions,” he said.

“This is unreasonable and would create health inequalities and act against the interests of those most vulnerable in society, those with chronic diseases and the elderly.”

Regional BMA chair, Dr Tom Black, opposes reintroducing prescription charges in Northern Ireland. Pic by BMA/PA.

UK Government officials have advised the Secretary of State that the failure of Stormont to introduce charges for services including water, domiciliary care and transport for the over-60s is resulting in a loss of £700m a year.

The head of Community Pharmacy NI has warned that taxing the sick will have “profound and indeed adverse” consequences for 123,000 people here who visit pharmacists on a daily basis.

Gerard Greene insisted that a leaked briefing paper must be offset against the consequences of making such a drastic change.

“From the past, we know that patients went without vital medication because they simply could not afford to pay for their prescription,” he said.

"Charges would further disadvantage those who are already some of the most vulnerable in our society.”

Mr Greene said it is “vital that there are no financial barriers” to patients, especially those managing long-term health conditions.

"The NHS is free at the point of entry, so any introduction of charges on prescriptions is a tax on those who require medication,” he added.

Director of charity Age NI Dr Paschal McKeown warned that the proposed changes could hit the elderly – which is a rapidly growing demographic – particularly hard.

"It is vital that older people and other groups affected by any policy proposals are involved at an early stage in their development, so that any adverse impacts are identified and mitigating measures put in place,” she said.

A DUP MLA, who previously accused the NIO of “blackmail”, has expressed concern about “a myth being peddled” that the restoration of the Executive will remove all financial problems facing schools and hospitals.

Gordon Lyons called for an honest assessment of the funding model and said the Barnett formula will never provide enough money for public services in NI which is more expensive because of the size of the region.

“The Treasury contribution to fund public services in Northern Ireland is going down rather than rising,” he said.

"As an example, in England up to 2025, spending will increase by 6% but only 3.6% in Northern Ireland.

"The cost of providing public services for a region of our size is more expensive than Great Britain.

"We don’t benefit from economies of scale or critical mass.

"To provide vital services, we need a disproportionately larger public service, and for as long as we receive 3% of what England needs under the Barnett formula, we won’t and don’t get enough.”