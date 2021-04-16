Don't suffer in silence with negative thoughts, warns young NI footballer Stewart Nixon

An Irish League footballer has opened up about his recent mental health struggles and urged others not to suffer in silence.

Stewart Nixon (23), who plays as a forward with Coleraine FC, recently welcomed his daughter Harper into the world, but said he felt overwhelmed after his father and fiancee Lyndsey became unwell.

This week, his Twitter page was flooded with positive responses after he described how he was struggling with negative emotions.

He told how his friends had helped to change his mindset after he considered quitting football.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Stewart told how balancing his responsibilities had become too much.

"My dad and I would be very close, like best mates. He was off work because of the Covid (pandemic) and he was basically by himself and going through a really tough patch," he said.

"Something happened with him and I just couldn't focus on football. I'm just after having a new born baby as well and my head was just all over the show."

When his fiancee also became unwell, Stewart said his problems started to mount.

He added: "At the time I wasn't playing football as much, and when I was I wasn't playing well. It was just a multitude of things and it was really tough.

"It was really coming to a stage where I was going to give up football and I didn't need that stress at all."

He said speaking to friends slowly helped to give him hope.

"At the time whenever they were saying it, I wasn't really believing them but they kept on encouraging me and backing me," he said.

With his family members now in much better health, Stewart said he has been able to find more balance.

On the joys and pressures of caring for a new baby, he said: "It's madness. Just trying to juggle everything at once was just getting too much. Something was going to give.

"I just took a step back and realised there were just so much more important things to focus on, so I tried to be more positive."

Stewart has previously played for Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers.

He joined Coleraine last year and has become a first team regular.

This season he has played 23 times, netting four times, as the Bannsiders have risen to second place in the Danske Bank Premiership.

But his promising football career has also brought moments of tragedy.

Stewart has said the loss of his friend Jerry 'Gerard' Thompson, a young Carrick Rangers player who died from suicide in 2019, had also made him all too aware of the pressures many young men can face.

"I only realised, truly, after what happened with Jerry about how mental health can affect a family," he said.

"I now focus a lot more on mental health because it is a silent disease that just comes upon you.

Although it took time to hear the words of support from friends, Stewart said his message is to persist.

"Whenever your head's not right you just don't want to take help," he said.

"But when you accept there are people who genuinely want to be there, that's when you accept that you have to open up first before you can get help."

The Samaritans can be contacted anonymously on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.