Doug Beattie reveals lack of trust in NHS and guilt after death of baby grandson

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie has said he no longer trusts the NHS after his grandson Cameron (18 months) died while on a waiting list for an MRI after a seizure.

The MLA, who was elected on the day Cameron Tindale was buried, said he feels guilty in the belief he did not do enough to advocate for his grandson, the son of his daughter Leigh, after he was placed on a waiting list following what his family believe was an epileptic seizure in 2016.

Mr Beattie broke down on the BBC's Stephen Nolan radio programme and said his family now has "a real fear" of the NHS. He said something had to be done about lengthy waiting lists.

"It's affecting everybody from the very young to the very old and something has to be done about it. My grandson of 18 months died on a waiting list. This terrible situation affects us all and cannot continue."

Doug‘s baby grandson Cameron

The former head of Northern Ireland's Health and Social Care board John Compton said people must change their perceptions of hospital care and politicians must be realistic if huge waiting lists are to be tackled.

Health Minister Robin Swann warned on Tuesday it could take five to 10 years to work through waiting lists as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph Mr Swann said the pressures facing health care had been well documented and pre-dated the pandemic.

He said there was a need for long-term solutions and he was committed to "doing everything in my power to make that happen".

"We have to fix this," he added saying the focus had to be on an Northern Ireland wide approach and a long term approach taken to the budget.

Mr Beattie said there is a history of severe epilepsy in his family and when his grandson, who had "a wonderful smile and a real personality", had a seizure lasting over an hour in March 2016, he was taken to hospital.

Doug Beattie's grandson Cameron

When he recovered, Cameron's parents were told he would be called for an MRI scan in 30 days. "The 30 days came and the 30 days went and two months later the note finally arrived to the house saying we're calling you forward for your MRI scan.

"That was on the day we buried him because he died in his sleep and we don't know why. My daughter fought to keep him alive but he died," he said, breaking down in tears.

"I have a real guilt as a grandfather that I did not force the NHS to react quicker and that I did not hold the NHS to account," he said.

"If I feel that as a grandfather, just imagine what young Cameron's parents feel like?"

As a result of his personal experience, he said it hurt him when people say MLAs don't care.

"People just bat us away and think it doesn't affect you, you can have private healthcare. I don't.

"For a family member, I would work day and night to make sure I got them what I could because I have a fear in the NHS now that it will not provide for my family because one of them was let down that is now dead and we can't bring this wee boy back," he said.

Mr Beattie said he believes Cameron would still be alive if the problem had been identified more quickly. An inquest in 2017 found he died from sudden unexpected death in infancy. However, Mr Beattie said his family didn't get the answers they wanted.

"Epilepsy does kill but it doesn't have to kill. Yes we think they failed and no we didn't get any answers to the questions we had. We do not have a cause yet of Cameron's death. We're left wondering and thinking how things could have turned out differently," he said.

Mr Beattie said the lack of funding meant the NHS "can't do what we want them to do and that is protect our family members when they are sick".

"That's not a slur on the doctors or nurses or nonclinical staff, it's a slur on the system that we have here and our inability to change what we have and the politicians inability to say this is fundamental to everything we have in Northern Ireland, protecting our citizens."

He said the power-sharing Executive caused difficulties and "leads to conflict in everything we do," blaming "one-upmanship" in the allocation of funding to different departments.

He accused other parties of "ducking" the healthcare portfolio when it was available following the resumption of power sharing. He said there was an agreement politics would be taken out of healthcare.

"The politicking is coming back again whether it's individuals who are trying to undermine our NHS or a lack of funding, or people saying their pet projects need to get funding while the NHS is starved of funding," he said.

He said funding for the health service had to be over several years and not just for 12 months.

"The trust is lost because the NHS is overwhelmed," he said.

Speaking to the Northern Ireland public he added: "Do not just sit back and trust.

"I am guilty to this day that I did not support my daughter in driving the issue forward. I'm guilty because he's not here. I'm guilty because he's dead. I'm guilty that I did not do enough to stand on the doorstep of every single doctor who was treating him to say I need you to do something now.

"It may be irrational but it's there. I feel guilty being an MLA and being in the position of privilege I am in. It's ingrained in me," he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Swann said he is determined to address lengthy waiting lists. "However, without a significant and recurrent funding commitment from the Executive, I fear that we will be severely restricted in our ability to deliver," he said. "We will be fighting the scourge of waiting lists with at least one hand tied behind our backs."

Stormont's finance has been approached for comment.