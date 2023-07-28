Dr Alan Stout: 50% cuts to specialist GP services will increase NI’s ‘chaotic’ waiting lists

Dr Alan Stout, deputy chair of the BMA in Northern Ireland, believes ministers are needed to take decisions (BMA/PA)

A leading GP in Northern Ireland has warned that 50% cuts to specialist GP clinics will compound the problem of “terrible” hospital waiting lists.

The clinics were set up to help tackle hospital waiting lists here.

The GP Elective Care Service covers medical procedures such as dermatology, gynaecology and minor surgery.

The reduction in funding also means vasectomies will no longer be carried out by GPs from October.

Stormont's Department of Health (DoH) said it would work with GPs to continue services within the available funding.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Chair of the British Medical Associations GP Committee, Dr Alan Stout, said on the ground patients will notice a “downturn in services”.

He said funding has been halved and it is a decision driven by “the need to make cuts” with the Department of Health being “put in an impossible position”.

The concept of these clinics is to reduce the pressure on waiting lists by maximising what can be done in GP surgeries which helps to reduce referral numbers.

“Inevitably, what we will see is more people being referred on to the waiting lists and we see quarterly figures all the time about the waiting lists and, again, we’ll say that they’re terrible whenever they come out in a month’s time.

“And that’s possibly the most frustrating thing about this because people like myself and many others come on to talk about the pressures and the common theme is the need to change, the need to transform.

“And projects like this are almost the perfect example of that change and how we start to do things differently, how we start to provide a better service, how we start to reduce pressure on other parts of the service and so on.

“And we currently get in our own way with it, and this is an example with it being downturned unfortunately.”

This will inevitably lead to longer waiting lists, he said, and this is the “problem we’ve talked about for many years where we end up in this chaotic position where the only answer is increasing waiting lists”.

Between November 2018 and March 2023, more than 51,000 patients have been seen through the GP Elective Care Service.

Dr Stout said this was “one of the big successes” whereby people were waiting “a handful of months or several weeks”.

The service was also established to enhance GPs' skills by letting them train and practice a certain skill such as gynaecology and dermatology procedures.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll condemned the cuts.

“The Tory-set Stormont budget is destroying vital public services and is a danger to public health,” Mr Carroll said.

“Everyone knows the extent of the crisis in our NHS but the official response has been to hurl it into further crisis.

“Cutting services, privatising others, and paying health workers a pittance is a sure way to kill off the NHS. The Tories are doing this by design, but Stormont officials have no business and no mandate to aid them.”

He concluded: “We all need to get serious about fighting for the survival of the NHS because the Tories and their rich friends are coming for it all.”

The Department of Health said it remains committed to the delivery of elective care services in Primary Care in line with the strategic direction of the Elective Care Framework.

"Despite the ongoing financial pressures across all Departments, a total of £2.1m has been secured to support continuation of the Primary Elective Care service model across five pathways (dermatology, gynaecology, minor surgery, musculoskeletal and non-scalpel vasectomy) until 31 March 2024,” a DoH spokesperson said.

“The Department continues to work with GPs to enable continuation of all pathways within the available funding.”