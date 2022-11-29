Dr Michael Watt: Call for ‘bespoke care’ for victims of disgraced neurologist, after report into 44 deaths reveals ‘significant failures in their treatment’

Family and friends of patients of Dr Michael Watt protest at Victoria House in Belfast as a review of the clinical records of 44 patients who died under the care of former neurologist Michael Watt found "significant failures in their treatment" (Pacemaker).

Politicians have expressed their support for the families of 44 deceased patients of the disgraced former neurologist Dr Michael Watt following a report which found "significant failures in their treatment" and "poor communication with families".

DUP MLA Pam Cameron said the findings in the report by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) will “shock many both in their scope and seriousness”.

Family and friends of patients of Dr Michael Watt held a protest at Victoria House in Belfast on Tuesday.

Alliance Party MLA and health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw said the report leaves “many unanswered questions”, as Sinn Fein’s Caral Ni Chuilin suggested the cases in the review should be referred to the coroner.

The review was carried out by the organisation after they had been tasked by the regulator the RQIA.

It took place after a 2018 recall of 2,500 outpatients who were in Dr Watt's care at the Belfast Health Trust. He worked at the trust until 2017.

Family and Friends of Patients of Dr Michael Watt protest at Victoria House in Belfast on Tuesday

Ms Cameron added: “In a majority of cases the quality of care fell below expected standards and diagnoses were not secure. This caused significant harm to those affected and was exacerbated by a lack of openness with patients and families, including about outpatient letters.

“Such failings may have occurred under the direct care of Michael Watt but they also took place on the watch of our Health Service. We are entitled to ask why such practice was able to occur in this clinic for so long seemingly unchecked and unchallenged.

“It is clear from speaking with victims and bereaved families that there is a need for a bespoke wraparound care for those left traumatised.”

Alliance Party health spokesperson Ms Bradshaw said: “Having spoken with the families of victims and heard their shocking testimonies, sadly the outcome of this review comes as no surprise.

“This will leave huge numbers of people in Northern Ireland, including some who fell within the scope of the review but also the many who did not, with unanswered questions.

"There are many other cohorts, both of families of those who died and of survivors who were in Michael Watt’s care, who also need to have their testimonies heard.”

Meanwhile, Ms Ni Chuilin called for the coroner to be involved: “The RCP found a number of failings in the treatment of these patients, including inaccurate diagnoses, inappropriate treatments, poor record keeping and poor communication,” she said.

“The review team has made a number of recommendations to address systemic failures in the ‘care’ of these patients.

“And it has also recommended that the death certificates of several of the deceased patients should be reviewed and that the Coroner should look into these cases. I support that call.

“I also share the concerns of the families affected by the neurology scandal that there may be others who lost loved ones and whose cases have not been investigated to date.”

According to the RQIA, there may be more than 3,000 deceased patients who were at some point under the care of Dr Watt in the decade prior to May 2018.

In June, an independent report published following the inquiry led by Brett Lockhart QC found that systems and processes in place around patient safety failed, and problems with Dr Watt’s practice were missed for years, with opportunities to intervene lost.

Disgraced neurologist Dr Michael Watt

The care of more than 5,000 former patients of Dr Watt was reviewed by the inquiry.

The report published made 76 recommendations to the Department of Health, healthcare organisations, the General Medical Council and the independent sector.

The Belfast Trust has previously apologised to the patients who “suffered avoidable and unnecessary harm whilst under the care of Dr Watt”.

This separate review into 44 deaths revealed a misdiagnosis rate of 45% among this group of patients, which was twice that for living patients.

In almost half the cases reviewed, the panel did not consider the diagnosis to have been secure.

In a number of cases it is also believed some patients had been "denied holistic supportive care that may have made their condition and ultimately end of life care, easier to manage".

The Department of Health said they “noted” the publication by the RQIA.

"The department would like to thank the families involved for their significant engagement throughout this exceptionally difficult process. On behalf of the wider HSC (Health and Social Care) system, the department apologises to them for the significant healthcare failings that have been identified,” a spokesperson added.

"The department would like to thank the RQIA and the Royal College of Physicians team for their comprehensive work and detailed engagement with the families.

“The department and the RQIA will assess the findings from Phase Two to inform next steps in the review of deceased patients’ records. All material factors will be taken into consideration for any future phases of this work.

"This will include taking account of the lessons learned, addressing expectations of the families of deceased patients, and making best use of limited health care resources.”