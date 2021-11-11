Dr Michael Watt: Consultant neurologist at the centre of patient recall spared a fitness to practise hearing over suicide fears

The consultant neurologist at the centre of the biggest ever patient recall was spared a fitness to practise hearing into his work due to the risk it would lead to his suicide, it has been revealed.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) heard Dr Michael Watt told a doctor he had experienced “dark spells”, and that “it got that black”, he had considered drowning or hanging himself.

The tribunal was also told Mr Watt has no intention of working as a doctor again, to the point where he “deliberately avoided being confronted with medical issues, even avoiding watching medical dramas on TV”.

The MPTS panel has released a redacted version of its controversial decision to grant Mr Watt voluntary erasure after concerns the development has damaged public confidence in the regulation of doctors in Northern Ireland.

The report has revealed the panel heard conflicting evidence over the gravity of Mr Watt’s medical condition.

While his medical diagnosis has been withheld, Charles Garside QC, counsel for the General Medical Council (GMC), told the panel Mr Watt “has been prescribed no particular treatment or medication and goes on with a normal life, albeit circumscribed by his need to avoid public recognition and publicity”.

A report produced by Dr D on March 4, 2020, said: “I did not elicit evidence of factors associated with imminence or high magnitude of suicide risk.

“There was no cognitive impairment, there was no recourse to alcohol or drugs, there was a willingness to engage with care providers, there was social support, and there was a premorbid resilience of considerable strength.

“There was no history of self-harm or suicide attempts, or depressive episodes, or admission to hospital.

“The factors which increase Dr Watt’s risk of self-harm or suicide include the decision to investigate Dr Watt’s clinical practice, the restrictions upon his practice, leading to social isolation and loss of income, the public nature of the investigations, the perception the investigations are unfair, media leaks, the loss of identity and purpose, the limited pre-morbid social support framework outside of employment, [redacted].”

Mr Garside also told the panel that WhatsApp messages show that even after Mr Watt failed a performance assessment he was “jaunty about it and able to cope”.

However, Dr A, instructed on behalf of Mr Watt, said Mr Watt “is hiding his true conditions from other professionals who are not caring for him properly”.

Matthew McDonagh, counsel acting for Mr Watt, told the panel “there is clear evidence” Mr Watt’s health has deteriorated since the summer of 2019 and that his day-to-life has been impacted.

He also said there was evidence that Mr Watt was unable to give adequate instructions to his lawyers or effectively participate in a fitness to practise hearing.

The MPTS report continued: “Mr McDonagh told the tribunal that Dr A has had the opportunity to interview Dr Watt repeatedly.

“He has also interviewed his wife several times and spoken to Dr Watt’s GP to understand the extent of Dr Watt’s feelings of loss and betrayal.”

Dr A told the tribunal despite the fact Mr Watt appeared to be “reasonably stable”, “he tended to smile at everybody and not reveal what he was thinking”.

He continued: “Shame, embarrassment, the sense of failure, his loss of role, loss of reputation, let alone damaged family relationships, may be too much for him to bear.”

The MPTS panel gave more weight to the evidence presented by Dr A, explaining he gave “clear, consistent and cogent reasons for his opinion that Dr Watt would not be able to engage with the substantive hearing”.

As a result, the tribunal said “it was not possible for such a hearing to take place in a way that would be fair to the doctor”, which “significantly lessened the public interest in such a hearing taking place”.

It also ruled the reputation of the medical profession and the GMC “would not be maintained by insisting on a hearing taking place when the medical evidence indicated there was a high risk” of Mr Watt killing himself as a result.

It concluded voluntary erasure was a proportionate response.