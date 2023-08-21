Dr Michael Watt: Date set for neurologist’s fitness to practice hearing

A hearing into the fitness of the the doctor at the centre of Northern Ireland’s biggest recall of medical patients has been set.

Dr Michael Watt will be the subject of a case which will be heard in two periods by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in September and October, after an earlier decision for him to be voluntarily erased from the medical register was squashed.

The first period of the hearing will run from Monday 4 to Friday 8 September, and again from Tuesday 17 October to Monday 6 November.

They will consider an allegation which refers to Dr Watt’s "professional performance” and if it was “unacceptable in the areas of Maintaining Professional Performance, Assessment, Clinical Management, Record Keeping and Relationship with Patients."

More than 5,000 of Dr Michael Watt’s former patients were invited to have their cases examined for possible misdiagnoses, including patients who were treated for stroke, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis in one of Northern Ireland’s biggest medical scandals.

Following publication of clinical records of 44 patients who died under his care found “significant failures in their treatment” and “poor communication with families”.

Around one in five of his patients had their diagnosis changed when 2,500 were reviewed.

The court also heard how Dr Watt appeared to have a "get out of jail free card" where patients were denied public scrutiny of their medical care.

In 2021, Dr Watt relinquished his medical registration but following the successful judicial review, he was automatically re-added to the register.

During a tribunal in April, Mr Justice McAlinden described the the process where the neurologist’s request was heard without the necessary jurisdiction as a "fiasco.”

In March he was handed a 12-month interim suspension, which will allow time for the (MPTS) to fix a date for a full public hearing.

Last year, police were also urged to launch a formal investigation after an expert review found “significant failures” in the treatment of patients under the neurologist’s care.

SDLP Health Spokesperson Colin McGrath has welcomed announcement of hearings.

“I welcome that the independent Medical Practitioners Tribunal hearing is now taking place, it should have taken place a long time ago and it's disappointing that patients have had to fight to get this far,” the South Down MLA said.

“There remain serious questions to answer and it is appropriate that they are now being looked at by the tribunal.

"The whole situation casts a long shadow over our health service and it's important that lessons are learned so that nothing like this can ever take place again.

"However, we will be unable to fully move on until this case is properly examined and patients feel that their experiences have been heard and taken on board.”

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.