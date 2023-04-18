Dr Michael Watt to face fitness to practise hearing after High Court ruling

Judge quashes decision to voluntarily remove recall scandal neurologist Michael Watt from medical register, branding the process as a ‘fiasco’

The courage of victims of disgraced Dr Michael Watt has been praised after a judicial review confirmed he is to face a fitness to practise hearing.

Yesterday a High Court judge described the process allowing him to be removed from the medical register as a “fiasco”.

Mr Justice McAlinden made the assessment in his written judgment following a successful bid to overturn the decision to grant Dr Watt voluntary erasure.

The decision by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) was made in private.

It meant there would be no public scrutiny of the work of the former neurologist, and a scheduled fitness to practise hearing was dropped.

Two former patients challenged the decision in a judicial review, which last month found MPTS had acted “without jurisdiction”.

In his scathing judgment, Mr Justice McAlinden described the fixing of a date for a hearing to determine voluntary erasure “an exercise in corner-cutting that the MPT had no power to adopt”.

He added: “It would appear that Dr Watt’s representatives were either unaware of the jurisdictional restrictions… or, alternately, were aware of them, but were deliberately attempting to flout those jurisdictional restrictions in order to have a third VE application heard by the MPT.”

And in a damning assessment, he said: “At all times, the GMC (General Medical Council) and MPTS must never lose sight of the primary objective of protecting, promoting, and maintaining the health, safety and well-being of the public...

“In this instance, I consider that both bodies clearly lost sight of that primary objective.”

Claire McKeegan from Phoenix Law, representing Danielle O’Neill, said: “She is a harmed patient and should not have to take difficult and stressful legal proceedings to remind bodies which are tasked by Parliament to protect the public of their duties.”

Ms McKeegan said a fitness to practise hearing “must now proceed at the earliest opportunity”.

Alliance Health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw said: “No words can do justice to the suffering inflicted by this scandal over many years, and to the courage demonstrated by the victims of it in ensuring the truth of what occurred must be made public.”

Last June the Independent Neurology Inquiry found numerous failures meant opportunities to address issues in the work of Dr Watt were missed for many years and on multiple occasions.

The inquiry was set up to examine the biggest recall of patients in Northern Ireland.

The care of more than 5,000 former patients of Dr Watt was reviewed.

The report said: “While one process or system failure may not be critical, the synergistic effect of numerous failures ensured that a problem with an individual doctor’s practice was missed for many years...”

The GMC said: “Patients of Dr Michael Watt have suffered immense harm and our thoughts are with them and their families.

“Following a High Court decision to quash Dr Michael Watt’s voluntary erasure and reinstate him on the medical register, we took immediate action by referring him to an interim orders tribunal at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

“On 21 March the interim orders tribunal imposed a 12-month suspension on Dr Watt, preventing him from practising, while our fitness to practise proceedings are ongoing. This means he cannot practise medicine.

“We are assessing the judgment in detail, and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service said: “We note the judge’s decision to quash Dr Watt’s voluntary erasure and we will consider the judgment carefully for learning points that impact future tribunal decision-making.”